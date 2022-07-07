Stocks To Watch Today | TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Wagons, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The bank announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys. As part of the partnership, Induslnd Bank will leverage MoEngage's technology platform to deliver 'Gen Z' digital banking experience to its customers.: The company has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment by launching the industry-first 'modern-retro' motorcycle, the TVS RONIN.: HDFC Asset Management Company has sold 2.15 percent stake or 25.7 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, HDFC AMC has reduced its shareholding in the company to 7.02 percent, down from 9.17 percent earlier.: The small finance bank reported a 22 percent on-year growth in Q1FY23 gross advances at Rs 21,699 crore and the sequential increase was 5 percent, while deposits growth was 19 percent YoY and 8 percent on-quarter at Rs 20,386 crore.: The company has received Letter of Awards from ONGC, for charter hiring of 1000 HP mobile drilling rigs for Ahmedabad asset for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of the said awards is $19.02 million or Rs 150.24 crore.: Arun Kumar Maiti has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from May 31.: M Srikanth Sasidhar has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect.: The bank said the board of directors approved raising further capital through QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore subject to shareholder approval.: The company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Unique Airfreight Express and Logistics Private Limited. It will acquire 37.5 percent stake in Unique Airfreight Express in the first tranche and the remaining 62.5 percent stake will be acquired within a period of one year. The cost of acquisition is Rs 4 crore.: The company said its board has approved voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from NSE, but equity shares would remain to be listed on the BSE.: The company has signed share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent shareholding in Adan Holdings, for 1.4 million euros. Aban holds stake in hydraulics and engineering companies in UK. The said acquisition will be completed by August 2022.