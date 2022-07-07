English
    Stocks To Watch Today | TVS Motor, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Wagons, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST
    IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank partners with MoEngage to deliver differentiated digital experience for its customers. The bank announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys. As part of the partnership, Induslnd Bank will leverage MoEngage's technology platform to deliver 'Gen Z' digital banking experience to its customers.
    TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor forays into premium lifestyle segment by launching modern-retro motorcycle. The company forayed into the premium lifestyle segment by launching the industry-first 'modern-retro' motorcycle, the TVS RONIN.
    Titagarh Wagons: HDFC Asset Management Company offloads 2.15% stake in Titagarh Wagons. HDFC Asset Management Company sold 2.15% stake or 25.7 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on July 4. With this, HDFC AMC reduced its shareholding in the company to 7.02%, down from 9.17% earlier.
    Equitas Small Finance Bank | Representative image
    Equitas Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank reported a 22 percent on-year growth in Q1FY23 gross advances at Rs 21,699 crore and the sequential increase was 5 percent, while deposits growth was 19 percent YoY and 8 percent on-quarter at Rs 20,386 crore.
    Deep Industries: Deep Industries bags order worth Rs 150 crore from ONGC. The company has received Letter of Awards from ONGC, for charter hiring of 1000 HP mobile drilling rigs for Ahmedabad asset for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of the said awards is $19.02 million or Rs 150.24 crore.
    Metalyst Forgings: Metalyst Forgings CFO resigns. Arun Kumar Maiti has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from May 31.
    Jeevan Scientific Technology: Jeevan Scientific Technology CFO resigns. M Srikanth Sasidhar has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect.
    City Union Bank: City Union Bank to raise Rs 500 crore via QIP. The bank said the board of directors approved raising further capital through QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore subject to shareholder approval.
    East West Holdings: East West Holdings to acquire Unique Airfreight Express and Logistics for Rs 4 crore. The company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Unique Airfreight Express and Logistics Private Limited. It will acquire 37.5% stake in Unique Airfreight Express in the first tranche and the remaining 62.5% stake will be acquired within a period of 1 year. The cost of acquisition is Rs 4 crore.
    PBA Infrastructure: PBA Infrastructure announces voluntary delisting from NSE. The company said the board has approved voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from NSE, but equity shares would remain to be listed on the BSE.
    Veljan Denson: Veljan Denson to acquire Adan Holdings. The company has signed share purchase agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Adan Holdings, for 1.4 million euros. Aban holds stake in hydraulics and engineering companies in UK. The said acquisition will be completed by August 2022.
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 07:08 am
