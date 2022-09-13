English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: High Inflation To Push RBI To Hike Rates Again?
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks to Watch Today | TCS, HDFC Life Insurance, Muthoot Capital and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST
    Tata Consultancy Services: C&S Wholesale Grocers selects TCS to build its AI-powered distribution model. C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud. This will help C&S reduce carbon footprint and enhance customer experience.
    Tata Consultancy Services: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud. This will help C&S reduce carbon footprint and enhance customer experience.
    Representative image
    Gujarat Apollo Industries: The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machineries and components.
    Ujjivan Financial Services: Duro India Opportunities Fund, Duro One Investments acquires additional 0.7% stake in Ujjivan Financial Services. Duro India Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd & Duro One Investments Ltd acquired additional 8.55 lakh shares or 0.7% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 8. With this, their shareholding in the company increased to 5.68%, up from 4.97% earlier.
    Ujjivan Financial Services: Duro India Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd & Duro One Investments Ltd acquired additional 8.55 lakh shares or 0.7 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on September 8. With this, their shareholding in the company increased to 5.68 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picks 2.5% stake in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its Smallcap Fund and Long Term Equity Fund acquired 9 lakh equity shares and 11 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share. However, General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold 22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,250.04 per share and thereby reduced shareholding to 12.42%, from 15.17% earlier. In addition, the company acquired 51% equity stake in Spanv Medisearch Lifesciences (Kingsway Hospitals).
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its Smallcap Fund and Long Term Equity Fund acquired 9 lakh equity shares and 11 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share. However, General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold 22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,250.04 per share and thereby reduced shareholding to 12.42 percent, from 15.17 percent earlier. In addition, the company acquired 51 percent equity stake in Spanv Medisearch Lifesciences (Kingsway Hospitals).
    Muthoot Capital Services: BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys 1.48% stake in Muthoot Capital Services. BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2.45 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 196 per share, however, Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings offloaded 3,58,484 shares at an average price of Rs 196.47 per share.
    Muthoot Capital Services: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2.45 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 196 per share, however, Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings offloaded 3,58,484 shares at an average price of Rs 196.47 per share.
    HDFC Life Insurance company: Abrdn Plc likely to sell 4.3 crore shares of HDFC Life Insurance through block deal. Abrdn Plc is likely to sell 4.3 crore shares or 2% equity in HDFC Life via block deal. Abrdn was earlier known as Standard Life, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. Abrdn, which may raise up to $313 million via share sale, currently holds 3.72% equity in HDFC Life.
    HDFC Life Insurance Company: Abrdn Plc likely to sell 4.3 crore shares of HDFC Life Insurance through block deal. Abrdn Plc is likely to sell 4.3 crore shares or 2 percent equity in HDFC Life via block deal. Abrdn was earlier known as Standard Life, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. Abrdn, which may raise up to $313 million via share sale, currently holds 3.72% equity in HDFC Life.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches its QIP issue. The bank opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.93 per share.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.93 per share.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 06:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.