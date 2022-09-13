Stocks to Watch Today | TCS, HDFC Life Insurance, Muthoot Capital and others in news today

Tata Consultancy Services: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud. This will help C&S reduce carbon footprint and enhance customer experience.

Gujarat Apollo Industries: The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machineries and components.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Duro India Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd & Duro One Investments Ltd acquired additional 8.55 lakh shares or 0.7 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on September 8. With this, their shareholding in the company increased to 5.68 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its Smallcap Fund and Long Term Equity Fund acquired 9 lakh equity shares and 11 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share. However, General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold 22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,250.04 per share and thereby reduced shareholding to 12.42 percent, from 15.17 percent earlier. In addition, the company acquired 51 percent equity stake in Spanv Medisearch Lifesciences (Kingsway Hospitals).

Muthoot Capital Services: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2.45 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 196 per share, however, Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings offloaded 3,58,484 shares at an average price of Rs 196.47 per share.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Abrdn Plc likely to sell 4.3 crore shares of HDFC Life Insurance through block deal. Abrdn Plc is likely to sell 4.3 crore shares or 2 percent equity in HDFC Life via block deal. Abrdn was earlier known as Standard Life, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. Abrdn, which may raise up to $313 million via share sale, currently holds 3.72% equity in HDFC Life.