Stocks to Watch Today | Sun Pharma, IRCTC, LIC, Wockhardt and others in news today

Sun Pharma: The pharma major recorded a loss of Rs 2,277.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, dented by exceptional losses, against a profit of Rs 894.1 crore in same period last year. EBITDA increased 14.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,279.7 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue grew by 11 percent YoY to Rs 9,446.8 crore in Q4FY22 with India formulation sales rising 16 percent, US formulation growth of 5 percent, emerging markets formulation sales increasing 7 percent and Rest of World formulation sales rising 7 percent YoY.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The country's largest life insurance company recorded a 18 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 2,371.55 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. However, net premium income rose by 18.2 percent to Rs 1,43,746 crore during the same period.

Campus Activewear: The fashion and athleisure footwear brand reported a 296 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 39.60 crore in quarter ended March 2022, driven by operating income and topline, and lower tax cost. Revenue grew by 28 percent to Rs 352.3 crore during the same period.

NLC India: The company recorded a massive 54 percent on-year decline in profit at Rs 331.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 impacted by high base and lower other income. Revenue increased by 8.7 percent to Rs 3,086 crore during the same period.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a licence agreement for a 40-room hotel at Chirang, Assam, under its brand 'Keys Select, by Lemon Tree Hotels'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2026. Subsidiary Carnation Hotels Private Limited will be operating this hotel.

NBCC (India): Profit slides 52 percent on-year; revenue dips 11.3 percent on-year. The construction firm recorded a 52 percent on-year fall in profit at Rs 41.1 crore in quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower topline and exceptional loss. Revenue declined 11.3 percent to Rs 2,441 crore during the same period.

KNR Constructions: The infrastructure company reported a 49 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 141 crore in Q4FY22, supported by higher other income, and operating income. Revenue grew by 11.3 percent to Rs 1,102 crore compared to same period last year.

Dilip Buildcon: The company posted a loss of Rs 41.09 crore for March 2022 quarter against profit of Rs 186.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, impacted by operating loss and lower topline. Revenue declined 15 percent YoY to Rs 2,663.7 crore in Q4FY22. The company appointed Sanjay Kumar Bansal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of Radhey Shyam Garg, who has designated as President - Finance.

IRCTC: The company recorded a 106 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 213.8 crore in quarter ended March 2022 driven by strong topline and operating performance. Revenue surged 104 percent to Rs 691 crore compared to same period last year.

Stove Kraft: The company reported a 55 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 8.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 11 percent to Rs 261.3 crore during the same period.

Ugro Capital: The company in its BSE filing said board members will meet on June 2 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of Commercial papers on private placement basis.

Wockhardt: The pharma company posted a loss of Rs 311 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, widened from loss of Rs 107 crore in same period last year. Revenue grew marginally to Rs 655 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 632 crore in same quarter last year.

PC Jeweller: The company posted a loss at Rs 173 crore in March 2022 quarter against profit of Rs 60 crore in same period last year on lower revenue. Revenue from operations declined sharply to Rs 189 crore in Q4FY22, compared to Rs 868 crore in corresponding period last year.

Grauer & Well (India): The company recorded a 39 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 18.24 crore in Q4FY22 impacted by higher input cost and other expenses. Revenue grew by 7 percent to Rs 260.5 crore compared to year-ago period.

Zuari Global: The company reported a 94 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 35.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as the base in year-ago period was low impacted by exceptional loss and associates & joint ventures loss. Revenue declined 10 percent to Rs 256.3 crore during same period.

GR Infraprojects: The company informed exchanges that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for acquisition of 100% equity shares of Rajgarh Transmission, wholly owned subsidiary of RECPDCL. The acquisition cost is Rs 5.53 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company announced sale of its entire stake in TVS Automobile Solutions.