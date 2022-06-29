Stocks to Watch today | SBI, Route Mobile, Orient Bell and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The country's largest lender has entered into an agreement for investment of Rs 4 crore in equity shares of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited, the NBFC-account aggregator. This investment would be subject to RBI approval. SBI will hold 9.54 percent stake in Perfios Account Aggregation Services.: The company said its board has approved the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company up to Rs 120 crore at a price of up to Rs 1,700 per share. With this, the size of maximum buyback shares would be 7.05 lakh units, which is 1.12 percent of the paid-up equity.: The bank said its board has approved raising of equity capital up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, and another Rs 1,500 crore through debentures on a private placement basis.: The company has acquired 37.79 lakh equity shares of Alok Ferro Alloys (AFAL) at a fair value comprising of 78.96 percent of the paid-up capital of AFAL. AFAL is into ferro alloys with captive power generation, having operations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh only.: The company has completed its capacity expansion of 1.6 lakh units of quartz kitchen sinks at its Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat. With this, the manufacturing capacity of quartz kitchen sinks has increased from 8.4 lakh units to 10 lakh units per annum.: The company announced on-time completion of two projects involving a capex of Rs 20 crore. GVT Tile plant capacity in Sikandrabad (UP) has increased by 0.7 million square metres (MSM) per annum and there was a conversion of Dora plant (Gujarat) from ceramic floor to vitrified floor with incremental volume potential being around 1.2 MSM per annum.: The company has received a work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Ltd for execution of change of scope work in district Ahmednagar of package-11 on EPC mode for Rs 14.11 crore.: The company has started commercial production of kraft papers at its new unit in Uttar Pradesh. The Muzaffarnagar unit has manufacturing facilities for production of kraft paper (two lines) and duplex paper.: Promoter Suraj Solanki sold one lakh shares in the company through open market transactions on June 28. With this, his shareholding in the company reduced to 1.28 percent, down from 4.4 percent earlier.: The company has signed a contract with LULU Group International LLC, Abu Dhabi for supply of GOELD frozen food items in Middle East Markets (UAE, KSA etc.) and also through their Indian network. The purchase orders for the first 2 lots have been received.