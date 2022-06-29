English
    Stocks to Watch today | SBI, Route Mobile, Orient Bell and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST
    State Bank of India: State Bank of India to pick 9.5% stake in NBFC-account aggregator. The country's largest lender has entered into an agreement for investment of Rs 4 crore in equity shares of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited, the NBFC-account aggregator. This investment would be subject to RBI approval. SBI will hold 9.54 percent stake in Perfios Account Aggregation Services.
    Route Mobile: Route Mobile to buyback shares up to Rs 120 crore. The company said the board has approved the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company up to Rs 120 crore at a price of up to Rs 1,700 per share. With this, the size of maximum buyback shares would be 7.05 lakh equity shares, which is 1.12 percent of paid-up equity.
    Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Jammu & Kashmir Bank announces Rs 2,000 crore fund raising. The bank said the board has approved raising of equity capital upto Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, and another Rs 1,500 crore through debentures on a private placement basis.
    Godawari Power & Ispat: Godawari Power & Ispat acquires 79% stake in Alok Ferro Alloys. The company has acquired 37.79 lakh equity shares of Alok Ferro Alloys (AFAL) at a fair value comprising of 78.96 percent of the paid-up capital of AFAL. AFAL is into ferro alloys with captive power generation, having operations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh only.
    Acrysil: Acrysil completes capacity expansion at Gujarat plant. The company has completed its capacity expansion of 1.6 lakh units of quartz kitchen sinks at its Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat. With this, the manufacturing capacity of quartz kitchen sinks has increased from 8.4 lakh units to 10 lakh units per annum.
    Orient Bell: Orient Bell completes two projects with capex of Rs 20 crore. The company announced on-time completion of two of projects involving capex of Rs 20 crore. GVT Tile plant capacity in Sikandrabad (UP) has increased by 0.7 million square metres (MSM) per annum and there was a conversion of Dora plant (Gujarat) from ceramic floor to vitrified floor with incremental volume potential being around 1.2 MSM per annum.
    Hazoor Multi Projects: Hazoor Multi Projects receives work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway. The company has received work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Ltd for execution of change of scope work in district Ahmednagar of package-11 on EPC mode for Rs 14.11 crore.
    Genus Paper & Boards: Genus Paper & Boards commences commercial production of kraft paper. The company has started commercial production of kraft papers, at its new unit in Uttar Pradesh. The Muzaffarnagar unit has manufacturing facilities for production of kraft paper (two lines) and duplex paper.
    Deep Diamond India: Promoter Suraj Solanki offloads 1 lakh shares in Deep Diamond India. Promoter Suraj Solanki sold 1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 28. With this, his shareholding in the company reduced to 1.28 percent, down from 4.4 percent earlier.
    Shri Bajrang Alliance: Shri Bajrang Alliance bags order to supply GOELD frozen food items in Middle East markets. The company has signed a contract with LULU Group International LLC, Abu Dhabi for supply of GOELD frozen food items in Middle East Markets (UAE, KSA etc.) and also through their Indian network. The purchase orders for the first 2 lots have been received.
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 06:52 am
