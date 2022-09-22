English
    Stocks to Watch Today | PNB, PB Fintech, Triveni Turbine and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST
    Triveni Turbine: ADIA, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Government of Singapore, Plutus Wealth, SBI MF, Nomura pick 7.67% stake in Triveni Turbine. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 40,58,227 equity shares in the company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 37,73,955 shares, Government of Singapore purchased 41,98,226 shares, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 20,38,058 shares, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 75,45,788 shares and The Nomura Trust and Banking Company Ltd as the Trustee of Nomura Indian Stock Mother Fund bought 31,99,351 shares in Triveni Turbine. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 226.7 per share. However, among promoter entities, Triveni Engineering and Industries sold its entire stake of 7,06,27,980 equity shares or 21.85% in the company at an average price of Rs 227.75 per share, however, Rati Sawhney bought additional 3,23,30,548 shares or nearly 10 percent at an average price of Rs 229 per share.
    IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank offloads entire stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company to partner Ageas. The bank sold entire stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company to partner Ageas Insurance International NV. In May 2022, the bank had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to sell its entire stake of 20 crore equity shares in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company to Ageas Insurance International NV. With this sale, IDBI Bank's shareholding in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company now stands at NIL.
    Punjab National Bank: Punjab National Bank raises Rs 658 crore through additional Tier-1 bonds. The public sector lender has raised Rs 658 crore by issuing Basel III compliant additional Tier-1 bonds at a coupon rate of 8.3 percent per annum, on private placement basis.
    Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon bags contract worth Rs 258 crore from South Western Railway. The company has received a contract for construction of new BG line, from South Western Railway as it has letter of acceptance (LOA) from South Western Railway for the said Project. The project includes electrical & telecommunication works on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) mode. The accepted bid project cost for the project is Rs 258.12 crore. The completion period is 24 months from the date of appointed date.
    Heritage Foods: Heritage Foods to consider fund raising via rights issue on September 30. The company said the Board of Directors will meet on September 30, to consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis.
    Kirloskar Oil Engines: Kirloskar Oil Engines appoints CFO, buys balance 24% stake in La-Gajjar Machineries. The company said the board members have appointed Anurag Bhagania as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 22. In addition, the company acquired balance 24% stake in La-Gajjar Machineries. It had acquired 76% stake in LGM in 2017 with an agreement that the balance holding will be acquired by KOEL over a 5 years period.
    PB Fintech: PB Fintech to invest Rs 650 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers. The company will invest Rs 650 crore in subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers, and also invest Rs 250 crore in another subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing And Consulting.
    KPI Green Energy: KPI Green Energy receives 5.40 MW wind-solar hybrid power project from Greenlab Diamonds. The company has received a new order for executing wind-solar hybrid power project of 5.40 MW capacity from Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Surat under 'captive power producer business segment. The project comprises 5.40 MW wind turbine and 4 MWdc solar.
    Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Spandana Sphoorty Financial to issue non-convertible debentures up to Rs 25 crore. The company has decided to issue non-convertible debentures up to Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis, with a green shoe option up to Rs 25 crore.
    Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power appoints Rohit Kumar as additional director. The company has appointed Rohit Kumar as additional director in the category of independent director.
    Dodla Dairy: TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings offloads 3% stake in Dodla Dairy. Bharat Bio Tech International acquired 20,26,434 equity shares or 3.4% stake in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 525 per share. However, investor TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd sold 18,31,434 equity shares at same price. TPG held 58.31 lakh shares or 9.8% stake in the company as of June 2022.
    Veritas (India): Swan Energy picks additional 3.36% stake in Veritas (India). Investor Swan Energy picked additional 3.36% stake or 9.01 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on September 20. It already held just 1,441 shares in the company earlier.
