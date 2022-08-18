English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks to Watch Today | ONGC, Infibeam Avenues, GAIL India, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in Indian East and West coasts. ONGC will be in focus as it has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in East and West coasts of India. The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.
    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: Shares of ONGC will be in focus as it has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in East and West coasts of India. The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.
    Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma gets tentative approval from USFDA for ANDA for Trabectedin. The company in its BSE filing said it has received tentative approval to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Trabectedin for injection for the 1mg/vial. Trabectedin is a generic for Yondelis. According to industry sales data, Yondelis generated annual sales of $49.7 million for 12 months ending June 2022 in the US market.
    Natco Pharma: The company has received tentative approval to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Trabectedin for injection for the 1mg/vial, it said in a BSE filing. Trabectedin is a generic for Yondelis. According to industry sales data, Yondelis generated annual sales of $49.7 million for 12 months ending June 2022 in the US market.
    Kiri Industries: Investor LGOF Global Opportunities offloads 15,000 shares in Kiri Industries. Investor LGOF Global Opportunities sold 15,000 equity shares or 0.02% equity stake in the company via open market transactions on August 17. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 5.57%, down from 5.6 percent earlier.
    Kiri Industries: Investor LGOF Global Opportunities sold 15,000 equity shares or 0.02% equity stake in the company via open market transactions on August 17. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 5.57%, down from 5.6 percent earlier.
    Indo Amines: Indo Amines gets environment clearance for expansion of plants in Maharashtra. The company has received an environment clearance for expansion of 'synthetic organic chemical' for its manufacturing plants in Thane and Dhule, Maharashtra.
    Indo Amines: The company has received an environment clearance for expansion of 'synthetic organic chemical' for its manufacturing plants in Thane and Dhule, Maharashtra.
    Infibeam Avenues: Infibeam Avenues to consider fund raising on August 25. Infibeam shares will be in focus after the company in its BSE filing said the board of directors on August 25 will consider the raising of funds.
    Infibeam Avenues: The board of directors of the company will consider fund raising on August 25, Infibeam Avenues said in a stock exchange filing.
    Craftsman Automation: Craftsman Automation commences commercial operations of plant at Pune. The company has commenced the commercial operations of its new/ additional plant at Pune, Maharashtra.
    Craftsman Automation: The company has commenced the commercial operations of its new/ additional plant at Pune, Maharashtra.
    GAIL (India): GAIL India gets board approval for additional fund raising. The company received the board approval for additional fund raising of $3.125 billion via external commercial borrowing and up to Rs 25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. This is on top of the money already borrowed Rs 25,000 crore by the company.
    GAIL (India): The company said its board has approved additional fund raising of $3.125 billion via external commercial borrowing and up to Rs 25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. 
    Nava: Employees Retirement System of Texas buys 10.88 lakh shares in Nava. Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 10,88,202 equity shares or 0.75% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 246.16 per share.
    Nava: Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 10,88,202 equity shares or 0.75% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 246.16 per share.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 07:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.