Stocks to Watch Today | ONGC, Infibeam Avenues, GAIL India, and others in news today

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: Shares of ONGC will be in focus as it has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in East and West coasts of India. The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.

Natco Pharma: The company has received tentative approval to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Trabectedin for injection for the 1mg/vial, it said in a BSE filing. Trabectedin is a generic for Yondelis. According to industry sales data, Yondelis generated annual sales of $49.7 million for 12 months ending June 2022 in the US market.

Kiri Industries: Investor LGOF Global Opportunities sold 15,000 equity shares or 0.02% equity stake in the company via open market transactions on August 17. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 5.57%, down from 5.6 percent earlier.

Indo Amines: The company has received an environment clearance for expansion of 'synthetic organic chemical' for its manufacturing plants in Thane and Dhule, Maharashtra.

Infibeam Avenues: The board of directors of the company will consider fund raising on August 25, Infibeam Avenues said in a stock exchange filing.

Craftsman Automation: The company has commenced the commercial operations of its new/ additional plant at Pune, Maharashtra.

GAIL (India): The company said its board has approved additional fund raising of $3.125 billion via external commercial borrowing and up to Rs 25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.