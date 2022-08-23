English
    Stocks to Watch Today | NTPC, RBL Bank, IIFL Finance, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    IIFL Finance: IIFL Finance subsidiary allots Rs 2,200 crore worth shares to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority arm. The company said the board of directors of its subsidiary IIFL Home Finance approved the allotment of its 53,76,457 equity shares to the subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. After the said transaction, the investor will hold 20% shareholding in IIFL Home Finance. The company received Rs 2,200 crore from investor against the said transaction.
    NTPC: NTPC declares commercially operational for first part capacity of 10 MW of solar PV project. The power generation company has declared first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV project at Gandhar, Gujarat, on commercial operation. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55099 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69464 MW.
    RBL Bank: RBL Bank to raise Rs 3,000 crore through debt issue. The private sector lender will be in focus as the board of directors has approved issue of debt securities on private placement basis, upto an amount of Rs 3,000 crore. This is subject to the approval of the members of the bank at the ensuing Annual general meeting.
    TVS Electronics: TVS Electronics enters into mobile POS software solutions by acquiring GTID Solutions Development. The company executed business transfer agreement with GTID Solutions Development Private Limited for acquiring their business and intellectual property rights. With this agreement, TVS enters into mobile POS software solutions and authentication solutions space, offering hardware along with required applications, digital payment solutions, cloud computing software solutions etc. to segments like retail, banks and government. The cost of acquisition is Rs 2.25 crore.
    Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels signs License Agreement for new hotel in Karnataka. The company has signed a License Agreement for a 65 room hotel at Hubli, Karnataka under its brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by May, 2023. Its hotel management subsidiary Carnation Hotels will be operating this hotel.
    MEP Infrastructure Developers: Promoter A J Tolls offloads 13.15 lakh shares in MEP Infrastructure Developers. Promoter A J Tolls sold 13.15 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 16.95 per share. However, Sandeep Kumar Hisaria acquired 15 lakh shares in the company at same price.
