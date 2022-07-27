English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    July 27, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST
    Results on July 27: Maruti Suzuki to be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 27. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Biocon, Colgate-Palmolive, Aarti Drugs, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Clean Science and Technology, Coromandel International, Dixon Technologies, EIH, Fino Payments Bank, Home First Finance Company India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Latent View Analytics, Laurus Labs, Novartis India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Schaeffler India, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, VIP Industries, and Welspun India will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 27.
    Larsen & Toubro: Larsen & Toubro Q1 profit jumps 45% to Rs 1,702 crore, revenue grows 22% with strong execution in infrastructure segment. The engineering & infrastructure major posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,702 crore, a robust 45% growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 35,853 crore in Q1FY23, recording a YoY growth of 22% with strong execution witnessed in the infrastructure segment and riding on the sustaining growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. The company secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 2022, registering a growth of 57% YoY.
    Tata Power Company: Tata Power clocks 90% YoY growth in Q1 profit at Rs 884 crore due to improved performance across all businesses. The power generation and distribution company recorded a 90% year-on-year growth in consolidated PAT before exceptional items at Rs 884 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against Rs 466 crore in Q1FY22, due to improved performance across all businesses mainly profit from coal companies. Consolidated revenue grew by 48% to Rs 14,776 crore during the same period.
    Wipro: Nokia extends strategic partnership with Wipro to drive digital transformation and efficiencies in global business services. The IT services provider has announced a new five-year strategic engagement with Nokia, the world’s leading multinational, networking, telecommunications and consumer electronics company. The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago.
    Relaxo Footwears: Relaxo Footwears Q1 profit grows 25% YoY to Rs 38.67 crore as revenue increases 34.2%. The company reported a 25% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 38.67 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as revenue grew by 34.2% to Rs 667.15 crore during the quarter against Rs 497.13 crore in same period last year.
    Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets. Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets are used to treat high blood pressure. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at, SEZ, Ahmedabad, India and will be distributed by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reports 34% YoY decline in profit at Rs 102.84 crore on negative other income, tepid topline growth. The asset management company reported a 33.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 102.84 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by loss at other income, and tepid topline growth. Revenue from operations grew by 0.44% to Rs 304.50 crore compared to year-ago period. Mutual fund QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) witnessed growth of 2% YoY to Rs 2.81 lakh crore in Q1FY23.
    Axis Bank: Competition Commission clears Axis Bank-Citi deal. Axis Bank and Citi Bank deal has received approval from the Competition Commission of India. Axis Bank has decided to acquire Citibank's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and the NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India).
    Tata Investment Corporation: Tata Investment Corporation Q1 profit jumps 345% YoY to Rs 89.74 crore on healthy topline, operating performance. The company clocked a 343.6% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 89.74 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue grew by 96.3% YoY to Rs 101.97 crore during the same period.
    PNB Gilts: PNB Gilts posts loss at Rs 88.94 crore in Q1 as net loss on securities widens significantly. The company posted loss at Rs 88.94 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against profit of Rs 39.89 crore in same period last year as the net loss on securities (realised and unrealised) stood at Rs 200.65 crore against Rs 35.05 crore YoY. Revenue grew by 32% to Rs 283.41 crore during the same period.
    United Spirits: United Spirits clocks 419% YoY growth in Q1 profit at Rs 261 crore on strong operating performance, topline. The company reported a massive 419% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 261.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by strong operating performance and topline growth. Revenue increased by 15.6% YoY to Rs 7,131.3 crore in the same period.
    KEI Industries: KEI Industries reports 54% YoY rise in Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 103.76 crore, revenue grows 54%. The company reported a 54% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 103.76 crore for June 2022 quarter, driven by strong operating performance and topline. Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,565.41 crore, a 54% growth compared to Rs 1,017.56 crore in same period last year.
    Ethos: Ethos clocks 15-fold increase in Q1 profit at Rs 12.80 crore on healthy operating performance and topline. The company recorded a significant growth of 1,430% in consolidated profit at Rs 12.80 crore for the June 2022 quarter against Rs 0.84 crore in same period last year, led by healthy operating performance and topline. Revenue at Rs 173.56 crore grew by 95% over Rs 88.94 crore during the same period.
    Shoppers Stop: Shoppers Stop reports consolidated profit at Rs 22.83 crore in Q1, revenue grows 362% on low base. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 22.83 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 104.89 crore in year-ago period. The Q1FY22 earnings were impacted by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 362% to Rs 948.44 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    Sanofi India: Sanofi India Q2 profit falls 32.5% to Rs 120.40 crore on lower revenue, weak operating performance. Revenue declines 11.4%. The company recorded a 32.5% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 120.40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by lower revenue and weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter fell by 11.4% to Rs 699.30 crore YoY.
    JSW Energy: JSW Energy gets NCLT approval to its resolution plan for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal). The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal). The Committee of Creditors had approved the said plan in October 2019. Ind-Barath owns a 700 MW under-construction thermal power plant in Odisha.
    Vikas Lifecare: Vikas Lifecare arm bags contract for laying commercial pipeline for Indian Oil - Adani Gas. Genesis Gas Solutions, the subsidiary of Vikas Lifecare, has received first ever contract for laying commercial pipeline for Indian Oil Corporation - Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL). IOAGPL is laying infrastructure for development of city gas distribution networks to supply the piped natural gas (PNG) to the industrial, commercial and domestic segments and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector.
