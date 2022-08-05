Stocks to Watch Today | Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Adani Ports, and others in news today

Results on August 5: Mahindra & Mahindra to be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 5. Others in focus ahead of results on August 5 include Titan Company, Engineers India, NMDC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), IRB Infrastructure Developers, One 97 Communications, Petronet LNG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Alkem Laboratories, Pfizer, Raymond, Computer Age Management Services, Eris Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply Industries, Minda Corporation, Indigo Paints, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, R Systems International, Shipping Corporation of India, Talbros Engineering, UCO Bank, and Zensar Technologies.

Results on August 6: State Bank of India to be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 6. Others in focus ahead of results on August 6 include Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Marico, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Affle (India), Amara Raja Batteries, Birla Corporation, Rossari Biotech, Skipper, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Indian Overseas Bank, India Pesticides, Jagran Prakashan, Khadim India, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mahanagar Gas, Neogen Chemicals, Tarsons Products, Usha Martin, and West Coast Paper Mills.

Gujarat State Petronet: Gujarat State Petronet Q1 profit falls 11% YoY to Rs 648 crore on higher input cost. Revenue grows 63% YoY. The company reported 11% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 648.16 crore for the quarter ended June, dented by higher input cost. Revenue grew 63% to Rs 5,670 crore for the quarter.

BEML: BEML says total order book at Rs 9,100 crore as of June, Q1 consolidated loss at Rs 82.4 crore. The company has an order book of Rs 9,100 crore as of June including order booking of Rs 571 crore during the quarter ended June. The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 82.36 crore for the quarter ended June against loss of Rs 94 crore in the same period last year, but revenue grew by 43% to Rs 669.2 crore.

Valiant Organics: Valiant Organics Q1 profit falls 41% YoY to Rs 16.92 crore dented by lower operating income. Revenue rises 9%. The company reported a 41% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 16.92 crore for the June quarter, dented by lower operating income. Revenue grew by 9% to Rs 266 crore for the quarter.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and SEZ and AD Ports Group sign MoU for joint infrastructure investments in Tanzania. AD Ports Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ for strategic joint investments in logistics infrastructure and solutions, which include rail, maritime services, port operations, digital services, industrial zone, and establishment of maritime academies in Tanzania.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group to acquire Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund’s India toll roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat for Rs 3,110 crore. Subsidiary Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Ltd (GRICL) and Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd (STPL) for Rs 3,110 crore. ARTL will acquire 56.8% of GRICL and 100% of STPL from Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund subject to regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in September 2022.

Glenmark Life Sciences: Glenmark Life Sciences Q1 profit rises 7.7% YoY to Rs 108.73 crore. Revenue declines 6.7% to Rs 490 crore. The pharma company reported 7.7% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 108.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by margin performance. The firm registered revenue from operations at Rs 489.87 crore for the quarter, a 6.7% decline YoY due to high base of COVID products sales last year. EBITDA fell by 5% to Rs 156.26 crore during the same period, but margin increased by 60 basis points to 31.9%.

REC: REC Q1 profit increases 8.2% YoY to Rs 2,454.2 crore due to decline in impairment on financial instruments. Revenue falls 0.55%. The company clocked 8.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 2,454.2 crore for the quarter ended June, partly due to a decline in impairment on financial instruments. Revenue declined 0.55% to Rs 9,497.5 crore for the quarter.

Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit falls 26.8% YoY to Rs 205 crore on lower operating performance. Revenue increases 27.4%. The company registered a 26.8% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 205 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 impacted by lower operating performance, as there was increase in power & fuel cost and freight charges. Revenue increased by 27.4% YoY to Rs 3,302 crore and EBITDA fell by 17.8% to Rs 586 crore for the June FY23 quarter.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Alembic Pharmaceuticals posts loss at Rs 65.88 crore in Q1. Revenue falls nearly 5%. The pharma company posted consolidated loss of Rs 65.88 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against profit of Rs 164.52 crore in the same period last year, impacted by lower top line. Revenue fell nearly 5% to Rs 1,262.14 crore compared to year-ago period.

Container Corporation of India: Container Corporation of India Q1 profit grows 17% YoY to Rs 294 crore. Revenue increases 10%. The company clocked 17% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 294 crore for the quarter ended June, aided by operating performance and top line. Revenue during the quarter grew 10% to Rs 1,994 crore compared to year-ago period.

Balkrishna Industries: Balkrishna Industries Q1 profit declines 7.1% YoY to Rs 307 crore impacted by higher input cost and freight & forwarding expenses. The company recorded 7.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 307 crore for the quarter ended June, impacted by higher input cost and freight & forwarding expenses. Revenue surged 45.3% YoY to Rs 2,619.43 crore for the quarter.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Ujjivan Financial Services reports consolidated profit at Rs 295.3 crore in Q1. Revenue grows 44% YoY. The company posted consolidated profit of Rs 295.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 99.33 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew by 44% YoY to Rs 1,006.2 crore for the quarter.

Bayer CropScience: Bayer CropScience Q1 profit rises 19.3% YoY to Rs 302.60 crore, revenue increases 17.8%. The company reported 19.3% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 302.60 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, and revenue grew 17.8% to Rs 1,667.40 crore.

Choice International: Choice International gets board approval for 1:1 bonus issue. The company said the board has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for each fully paid up equity share held by shareholders as on record date. The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance Q1 profit falls 35.6% YoY to Rs 282 crore, impairment on financial instruments remains elevated. The company reported a 35.6% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 282 crore for the quarter ended June as impairment on financial instruments remained elevated. Revenue from operations fell 4% to Rs 1,502 crore during the same period.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit jumps 503% YoY to Rs 925.5 crore as impairment on financial instruments declines sharply. The housing finance company reported 503% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 925.5 crore for the quarter ended June as impairment on financial instruments declined sharply. Revenue from operations increased 9% to Rs 5,285.5 crore for the quarter.