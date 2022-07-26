English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST
    Results on July 26: Larsen & Toubro to be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26. Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Baid Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Greenlam Industries, Ramco Systems, Symphony, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pipes, EIH Associated Hotels, EPL, Ethos, KEI Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PNB Gilts, SIS, South Indian Bank, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26.
    Tata Steel: Tata Steel Q1 profit falls 13% YoY to Rs 7,765 crore dented by higher input cost, tax expenses. Revenue grew by 18.6% YoY. The company has reported nearly 13% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 7,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher input cost and tax expenses. Revenue during the quarter increased by 18.6% YoY to Rs 63,430 crore during the quarter. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 15,047 crore, despite the sharp rise in input costs especially coking coal and gas prices in Europe, down by 7 percent YoY.
    Axis Bank: Axis Bank Q1 profit surges 91% YoY to Rs 4,125 crore driven by lower provisions. Net interest income rises 21%. The private sector lender clocked 91% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 4,125 crore driven by lower provisions, but other income fell 11% and pre-provision operating profit declined 5% YoY. Net interest income grew by 21% to Rs 9,384 crore during the same period.
    Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: GSK Pharma Q1 profit rises 8.3% YoY to Rs 116.23 crore, revenue grows 3.7% YoY. The company recorded a 8.3% year-on-year growth in profit (from continuing operations) at Rs 116.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue grew by 3.7% to Rs 745.10 crore during the same period, with good momentum across general medicines and vaccines during the quarter.
    Lupin: Lupin receives approval from US FDA for Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets, to market a generic equivalent of Edarbi tablets of Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc, in the US. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Nagpur, India.
    Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 25% QoQ to Rs 1,132 crore on weak operating performance. Constant currency revenue growth at 3.5% QoQ. The IT services provider reported a 24.8% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 4.9% QoQ to Rs 12,708 crore during the same period and EBITDA fell 10% QoQ to Rs 1,880 crore. Dollar revenue grew by 1.5% QoQ to $1,632 million and revenue growth in constant currency was 3.5% QoQ.
    Sonata Software: Sonata Software gets board nod for bonus issue, Q1 profit grows 24% to Rs 108 crore. The company said the board has approved a bonus issue of one equity share for every three equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date. The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval by the shareholders. The company reported 24% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 107.76 crore and revenue grew by 40.2% to Rs 1,778.86 crore YoY.
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Life Insurance Corporation sells 2% stake in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 4.8 crore equity shares or 2% stake in the company via open market transactions during May 17-July 22, 2022. With this, LIC's stake in the company reduced to 5.02%, from 7.02% earlier.
    PTC Industries: PTC Industries arm acquires vacuum arc remelter for manufacturing Titanium ingots. The company announced the strategic acquisition of vacuum arc remelter (VAR) for manufacturing Titanium ingots under its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies (ATL). This facility is to be set-up in the 50 acres land allotted to ATL in Lucknow, node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The company has already initiated the capex in the first phase which is underway and has acquired and set-up the vacuum arc remelter facility which is critical for manufacturing of titanium ingots from sponge (ore) with a total capacity 1,500 tonnes per annum.
    Strides Pharma Science: Strides Pharma Science gets board nod to raise Rs 150 crore via NCDs. The company said the Committee of Directors approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 1,500 senior, secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 150 crore.
    Tejas Networks: Tejas Networks posts Q1 loss at Rs 6.64 crore on lower revenue. The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 6.64 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against profit of Rs 7.55 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue declined 12.8% to Rs 125.76 crore during the same period.
    Tanla Platforms: Tanla Platforms Q1 profit falls 4% YoY to Rs 100.4 crore on weak operating performance. Revenue jumps 27.7%. The company reported a 4% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 100.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by weak operating performance. Revenue was strong, rising 27.7% to Rs 800.1 crore during the same period. EBITDA fell by 2.8% to Rs 130.70 crore and margin contracted to 16.3% from 21.5% in the same period.
    Macrotech Developers: Macrotech Developers Q1 profit jumps 69% to YoY to Rs 271.26 crore on strong topline growth. The real estate company has recorded a 69% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 271.26 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by strong topline growth. Revenue grew by 66.67% to Rs 2,675.75 crore in the same period. It was the best ever first quarter with Rs 2,814 crore of pre-sales from its India business.
    Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless Q1 profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 329 crore on strong revenue growth. Revenue grows 36%. The company reported a 8% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 329 crore on strong revenue growth. Revenue grew by 36% to Rs 5,474 crore, but EBITDA fell by 9% to Rs 549 crore during the same period.
    Nath Bio-Genes (India): Authum Investment & Infrastructure offloads 10.73% stake in Nath Bio-Genes (India). Investor Authum Investment & Infrastructure sold 20.39 lakh equity shares or 10.73% stake in the company via open market transactions on July 22. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 4.38%, down from 15.11% earlier.
    Bheema Cements: Promoter to sell 16.82 lakh shares in Bheema Cements via offer for sale on July 26. Promoter Prasanna Sai Raghuveer Kandula proposed to sell 16,82,016 equity shares, representing 5.16% of the total paid-up capital of the company through offer for sale on July 26. The floor price for the sale will be Rs 75 per share.
    Craftsman Automation: Craftsman Automation Q1 profit surges 135% YoY to Rs 56.64 crore, revenue jumps 55.55% YoY to Rs 676.96 crore. The company clocked a 135.3% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 56.64 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by higher topline and operating income. Revenue jumped 55.55% YoY to Rs 676.96 crore during the same period.
    Astec Lifesciences: Astec Lifesciences Q1 profit falls 12% YoY to Rs 11.40 crore on higher input cost. Revenue grows 43% YoY. The company reported a 12.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 11.40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by higher input cost. Revenue jumped 43.2% to Rs 184.26 crore during the same period.
    Indian Energy Exchange: Indian Energy Exchange Q1 profit rises 11.3% YoY to Rs 69.13 crore. Revenue grows 8% YoY. The company registered a 11.3% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 69.13 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue grew by 8% YoY to Rs 98.35 crore during the same period.
