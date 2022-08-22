Stocks to Watch Today | JSW Steel, AstraZeneca Pharma, Tejas Networks, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The pharma company has received import and market permission in Form CT-20, the subsequent new drug approval, from the Drugs Controller General of India for Olaparib film-coated tablets. With this approval, Olaparib film-coated tablets of 100mg and 150mg can be indicated as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with BRCA-mutated HER2- negative high risk early breast cancer who have previously been treated with neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy.: The company has acquired the remaining 93,571 equity shares in Saankhya Labs at a price of Rs 454.19 per share by paying Rs 4.25 crore through secondary purchase. With the said transaction, it has acquired the entire 62,51,496 equity shares or 64.4 percent stake in Saankhya, for Rs 283.94 crore, on a fully diluted basis.: The public sector bank has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Incred Financial Services to offer loans to MSME borrowers at competitive rates. Participation by both the entities in this co-lending arrangement will result in greater expansion of portfolio by Central Bank of India and Incred Financial Services.: The subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals (SBPL) has successfully completed the phase 3 human clinical studies of its first biosimilar, the 100mg/ml high concentration (HC) Adalimumab biosimilar. The company has submitted the dossier to the CDSCO for review and grant of marketing or manufacturing license - a first in India. The drug is expected to cater to diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and Ulcerative Colitis.: Nippon Life India Trustee offloaded 1.95 lakh equity shares or 0.1 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.1687 percent, down from 3.2783 percent earlier.: The food and hospitality division of the company has bagged an order from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The scope of work includes preparation and supply of food items to five of the eight different Messes from August 20, 2022 to August 20, 2023. The contract is worth of Rs 12 crore per annum.: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired 35 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 334.95 per share. However, CDC Group Plc sold 1.35 crore equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 335.64 per share.: Bajaj Holdings and Investment offloaded 3,22,176 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 360.06 per share.: The UK-based asset management firm Omnis Portfolio Investments Icvc-omnis Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund bought 4,76,998 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 232.4 per share.: Great Terrain Investment sold 18,55,870 equity shares or 3.79 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 2,306.18 per share.: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought additional 2.25 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 568 per share.