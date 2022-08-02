Stocks to Watch Today | ITC, Siemens, Zomato, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: Siemens to be in focus ahead of its June quarter earnings scheduled to be declared today. Bosch, Indus Towers, Siemens, Adani Green Energy, Bank of India, Voltas, Brigade Enterprises, Deepak Nitrite, Dhanuka Agritech, Dodla Dairy, Gateway Distriparks, Gati, Godrej Properties, Gravita India, JM Financial, Jubilant Pharmova, Lemon Tree Hotels, MOIL, Paradeep Phosphates, RPG Life Sciences, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Thermax, Tube Investments of India, and Vaibhav Global will also declare their June quarter earnings on August 2.: The company recorded a 38.3 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,169.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, on strong topline and operating performance. Revenue grew by 41.4 percent YoY to Rs 18,320 crore during the June FY23 quarter with growth across segments. EBITDA surged 41.5 percent YoY to Rs 5,647.2 crore in Q1FY23.: The food delivery giant posted consolidated loss at Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, which narrowed compared to loss of Rs 360.7 crore in Q1FY22 and loss of Rs 360 crore in Q4FY22. It was backed by other income that more than doubled to Rs 168.1 crore from Rs 72.2 crore YoY. Revenue grew by 67.4 percent YoY and 16.67 percent QoQ to Rs 1,413.9 crore during June FY23 quarter.: Escorts Kubota Q1 profit falls 21% YoY to Rs 140.6 crore. Revenue grows 19% to Rs 2,032 crore. The tractor maker recorded 21.2% YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 140.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by higher input cost. Revenue grew by 19% to Rs 2,032 crore during the same period.: The company registered a growth of 13 percent in July 2022 with sales of 3.14 lakh units as against 2.78 lakh units sold in July 2021, with two-wheeler sales growing 14 percent to 2.62 lakh units and total exports rising 9% to 1.12 lakh units during the same period.: The company reported a 36.5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 152 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 despite sharp increase in input cost, supported by operating performance and topline. Revenue grew by 46 percent YoY to Rs 2,051.40 crore during the same period.: The company sold 5,982 units in the commercial vehicle segment in July 2022, up 40.1 percent compared to 4,271 units sold in same month last year, with domestic sales increasing 51 percent to 5,360 units but exports fell 22 percent to 501 units in the same period.: The mineral producer recorded monthly production of iron ore at 2.05 million tonnes in July 2022, declining from 3.06 million tonnes in July 2021 and sales dropped to 2.95 million tonnes from 3.29 million tonnes during the same period.: The company reported a 47.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 206.26 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 despite higher input cost, driven by strong top line and operating performance. Revenue grew by 40 percent YoY to Rs 1,241.71 crore during the same period.: The company recorded a 91.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 68.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, tax expenses fell by 75.5 percent YoY to Rs 11.91 crore during the same period. Total revenue from operations declined 45 percent YoY to Rs 3,272 crore in Q1FY23.: The ductile and grey iron castings producer has clocked a 283.5 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 7.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by healthy operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 60 percent to Rs 295.2 crore with growth in volumes and better realisation, while EBITDA increased by 60.4 percent to Rs 23.3 crore during the same period.: The company reported a 61 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 21.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by lower top line and weak operating performance. Revenue fell 22.4 percent to Rs 127.8 crore during the same period.: The company has received the completion certificate for construction of eight lane carriageway in Rajasthan. The certificate of completion dated August 1 has been issued by the authority and the project has been declared fit for entry into operation on June 26, 2022.: The company has received Rs 180.48 crore from Mylan after it has transferred Upjohn business (primarily off-patent branded and generic established medicines business) comprising of six brands which included Lyrica, Viagra, Celebrex, Amlogard, Daxid and Dilantin along with related business assets and liabilities to Mylan.