Stocks to Watch Today | InterGlobe Aviation, PNC Infratech, Kaveri Seed and others in news today

: Co-founder Gangwal family sold 2.74 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. Rakesh Gangwal offloaded 27.98 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,886.47 each, and 26.02 lakh shares at Rs 1,890.75 each, while his wife Shobha Gangwal sold 21.65 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,895.46 apiece, and 30.22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,901.34 per share.: Tarminder Singh Parmar has resigned as Managing Director and CEO of the company. He resigned due to personal reasons.: Life Insurance Corporation of India offloaded 4.46 lakh equity shares or 2.04 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.45 percent, down from 5.49 percent earlier.: SBI Mutual Fund bought an additional 15.2 lakh shares or 0.7 percent stake in the company through open market transactions on September 6. With this, the mutual fund house increased stake in the company to 5.6 percent, up from 4.9 percent earlier.: Authum Investment & Infrastructure has sold entire 4.38 percent shareholding in the company through open market transactions, during August 24 and August 26.: Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd & Elevation Capital V offloaded 2.04 percent stake in the company through open market transactions on September 6. With this, their shareholding in the company reduced to 11.80 percent, down from 13.84 percent earlier.: The company has signed a concession agreement for a HAM project with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for bid project cost of Rs 1,458 crore. This road project in Uttar Pradesh is to be constructed in 24 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and 238 Plan Associates LLC bought 1 lakh shares or 0.14% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 6. With this, their shareholding in the company increased to 5.13%, from 4.96% earlier.: The company has received a work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), for providing office support, project management support and rollout services. The cost of the said work order is Rs 57,88,115.