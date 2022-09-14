Stocks to Watch Today | Infosys, JSW Steel, Bharat Forge and others in news today

JSW Steel: JSW Steel collaborates with German company in decarbonisation drive. The company has forged a collaboration with Germany-based engineering and technology company SMS group for exploring solutions for implementation of decarbonisation projects across various JSW Steel plants in India.

Infosys: Infosys collaborates with Belgium Post to improve security for postal services experiences. The company has collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services.

KEC International: KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,108 crore. Infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,108 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution and railways. The transmission & distribution business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge arm and Harbinger Motors Inc to develop electrified drivetrains for commercial trucking industry. Subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain and commercial electric vehicle company Harbinger Motors Inc announced a joint venture to develop electrified drivetrains for the commercial trucking industry. The new JV named ElectroForge will leverage the strengths of both the partners to offer best in-class drivetrains developed for Class 3 through eight markets.

Hatsun Agro Product: Hatsun Agro Product to consider fundraising on September 19. The company said the board of directors on September 19 will consider raising of funds by issue of shares on a rights issue basis.

Maharashtra Scooters: Maharashtra Scooters announces interim dividend for FY23. The company said the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 2023. The record date for determining the eligibility of members to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as September 23.

Ami Organics: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired additional 9,53,420 shares or 2.6% stake in the company, and Small Cap World Fund Inc bought fresh 15,96,540 shares or 4.38% stake in the firm at an average price of Rs 1,037.25 per share. Promoter Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia sold three lakh shares each at same price, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold three lakh shares and 10 lakh shares respectively at the same price.​

Indo Amines: Investor Marvel Indenting acquires additional 21,952 shares in Indo Amines. Investor Marvel Indenting has acquired additional 21,952 shares or 0.031% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 12-13. With this, their shareholding in the company has increased to 2.43 from 2.46 percent earlier.

Filatex India: Filatex India obtains patent for recycling of polyethylene terephthalate waste. The company has received a patent for recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) waste for 20 years with effect from June 2, 2021. The company received a certificate from the patent office of government of India.

Aegis Logistics: Aegis Logistics approves second interim dividend for FY23. The company said the board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed 23 September 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay interim dividend on or before 11 October 2022.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Bajaj Holdings & Investment declares interim dividend for FY23. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year ending March 2023. The record date for determining the eligibility of members to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as September 23.

Neuland Laboratories: Neuland Laboratories CFO resigns. Deepak Gupta has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue career opportunities outside the company. He will continue to act as chief financial officer till October 13.

Krishna Ventures: Krishna Ventures approves first phase of capex for HVAC and sheet metal plant in Greater Noida. The company said the board of directors has approved a total capex of Rs 10 crore in the first phase for establishing plant of HVAC and sheet metal in Greater Noida. The plant is expected to commence commercial production from the third quarter of 2022. The company had participated in a tender from ordinance factory Medak Hyderabad for turret pneumatic equipment and has technically qualified as the lowest financial bidder. This is the trial order and the total annual revenue expected will be approximately Rs 30 crore from the HVAC/sheet metal business.