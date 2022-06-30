Stocks to Watch today | Infosys, Indian Oil Corporation, Wonderla Holidays, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Infosys: Infosys invests $10 million in US-based The House Fund. The company has agreed with The House Fund III, LP, a venture capital (VC) fund based out of the US, for an investment of $10 million. The investment is expected to be completed by June 30 this year. This is a minority holding not exceeding 20 percent of the fund size.GR Infraprojects: GR Infraprojects gets completion certificate for its EPC project in UP. The company has completed development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-VII) from Mojrapur to Bijaura in Uttar Pradesh on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis. The completion certificate was issued by an independent engineer on June 28 and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from March 7.MTAR Technologies: Fabmohur Advisors LLP offloads 0.2% stake in MTAR Technologies. Investor Fabmohur Advisors LLP sold 61,855 shares or 0.2% stake in the company via open market transactions on June 28. With this, its shareholding in the company has reduced to 0.79% from 0.99% earlier.Wonderla Holidays: Wonderla Holidays to develop amusement park project in Bhubaneswar. The company has signed an agreement with the government of Odisha for leasing about 50 acres towards development of an amusement park project in Bhubaneswar.Minda Industries: Minda Industries acquires 5.24% stake in Germany-based FRIWO AG. The company has acquired 4,48,162 shares or 5.24% stake in Germany-based FRIWO AG by investing 14.99 million euros. The investment has been made in the aforesaid company after obtaining requisite approvals.Bharat Road Network: Bharat Road Network receives Rs 94.11 crore for stake sale in associate company. The company has received Rs 94.11 crore from the purchaser against its equity exposure of Rs 112.16 crore in Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd (SJEPL), an associate of the company, after closing transaction by selling entire 40% stake held in SJEPL. Indian Highway Concessions Trust acting through its investment manager is the purchaser.Home First Finance Company India: CARE upgrades credit rating on Home First Finance Company India. CARE has upgraded long term credit rating on long term bank facilities of the company from A+, to AA- with stable outlook. The credit rating is for Rs 44.23 crore long term bank facilities.Indian Oil Corporation: Indian Oil Corporation to expand capacity of Digboi refinery. The company said the board has accorded investment approval for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery in Assam from 0.65 to 1 mmtpa along with associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned by October 2025.Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in Jiangsu Sterlite Tongguang Fiber Co. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire balance 25% stake in Jiangsu Sterlite Tongguang Fiber Co Ltd. (JSTFCL). Its current shareholding in JSTFCL is 75%. With this, JSTFCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sterlite.PBA Infrastructure: PBA Infrastructure to consider voluntary delisting of shares on July 6. The company said the board will hold a meeting on July 6 to consider voluntary delisting of shares from NSE.