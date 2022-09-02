Stocks to Watch Today | Infosys, Eicher Motors, Mahindra Logistics, and others in news today

Infosys: The IT services company has completed the acquisition of Europe-based life sciences consulting and technology firm BASE life science. BASE further expands Infosys' footprint in the Nordics region and will bring domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sold 70,112 units in August, registering a 53 percent growth compared to 45,860 units sold in year-ago month. In financial year-to-date, Eicher sold 3.12 lakh units, up 47 percent over 2.13 lakh units sold in same period last year.

Dodla Dairy: On the NSE, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc acquired 5,10,300 equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 509 per share. India Acorn Fund also bought 3.22 lakh equity shares at same price. On the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7,92,072 shares, and Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund purchased 14,99,999 shares at an average price of Rs 509 per share. However investor TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd sold 40 lakh equity shares at same price.

Route Mobile: Promoter Sunita Sandip Gupta has offloaded 6.75 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,432.7 per share on the NSE, and 6.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,431.09 per share on the BSE.

RattanIndia Power: The company said its board of directors has appointed Rajiv Rattan as an Executive Chairman of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 1, 2022. Rajiv, a part of the promoter group, is currently a non-executive chairman.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has decided to expand its operations by establishing another mammalian cell culture manufacturing facility of higher capacity to cater to the future requirements. The capital expenditure for ramping up capacities is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. The facility is likely to be fully operational by FY26. The company plans to enter into contract manufacturing operations (CMO) for biologicals for effective utilisation of capacities and augmenting the business prospects in this area as the global biologics contract manufacturing demand is growing at 8 to 10 percent rate.

Ramco Systems: Ramco Systems' US arm bags order from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, USA announced that its US subsidiary Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI) has received contract from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). Ramco will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for GA-ASI’s SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program.

Ugro Capital: The company has appointed Kishore Lodha as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His appointment as CFO will be effective from September 15, 2022.

SIS: SIS Australia Group Pty Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has signed Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 85 percent shareholding in Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd which provides critical risk management, medical and training services. The company will complete transaction by September 30 and the transaction cost is AUD 5 million.

Orient Cement: Soumitra Bhattacharyya has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. He will be relieved from his official duties from close of business hours of September 2.

Birla Corporation: The company has permanently closed the manufacturing establishment at its unit, Auto Trim division, Gurgaon. The said closure does not have any material and adverse effect on the operations of the company.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Emerald Investments bought 15.7 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,230 per share, whereas General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold 16.6 lakh shares at same price.

Mahindra Logistics: First Sentier Investors ICVC Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Sustainability Fund sold 3,68,238 shares in the company at an average price of Rs 480.31 per share.