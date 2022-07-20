Stocks to Watch Today | HUL, Wipro, Vedanta and others in news today

Results on July 20: Wipro to be in focus ahead of June 2022 quarter earnings today. IndusInd Bank, Havells India, Ceat, Century Plyboards, Gland Pharma, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Hathway Cable & Datacom, JSW Ispat Special Products, Lloyds Steels Industries, Mastek, Agro Tech Foods, MIC Electronics, Newgen Software Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rane Engine Valve, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sagar Cements, Sasken Technologies, and Som Distilleries & Breweries will also be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings today.

Hindustan Unilever: HUL Q1 profit grows 11% to Rs 2,289 crore, with underlying volume growth of 6%. The FMCG major recorded a 11% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 2,289 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with underlying volume growth of 6%, but EBITDA margin contracted 100 bps YoY to 23.2% amid unprecedented inflationary headwinds. Revenue grew by 20% to Rs 14,272 crore during the same period YoY.

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements Q2 profit falls 25.5% YoY to Rs 865.44 crore on higher power & fuel cost. The cement maker registered a 25.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 865.44 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q2CY22), impacted by higher power & fuel cost, and freight & forwarding expenses. However, revenue increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 8,033 crore for the quarter.

Vedanta: The company said the board has approved second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend is amounting to Rs 7,250 crore. The record date for payment of dividend is July 27, 2022.

Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group flagship company said the board has approved a foray into B2B e-commerce platform for the building materials segment with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next 5 years. This investment adds a new high-growth engine with clear adjacencies within Grasim's standalone businesses as also that of its subsidiaries and associate companies.

Artson Engineering: Artson Engineering receives equipment supply order from Hindalco. The company has received a purchase order of Rs 6.76 crore, from Hindalco Industries. The order is for supplying of equipment for manufacturing of two heat exchangers for Hindalco's Dahej plant.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICICI Lombard Q1 profit grows 80% YoY to Rs 349 crore, net premium rises 10%. The general insurance company reported a 80% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 349 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Total income grew by 3.8% to Rs 3,978.3 crore compared to year-ago period, and net premium earned jumped 10% to Rs 3,468 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings Q1 profit jumps 47% YoY to Rs 262 crore, with highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements. The non-banking finance company has clocked a 47.4% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 262 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by fall in impairment on financial instruments. Revenue from operations declined 2.1% to Rs 2,988.40 crore during the same period YoY. The company reported highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 8,938 crore, up 148% YoY.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: Krsnaa Diagnostics bags order for supply & maintenance CT Scan center, from Rajasthan government. The company received order from Rajasthan Medical Education Society (Directorate of Medical Education), for supply, installation, operation and maintenance of CT Scan Center at Raj - MES Medical College at Churu, Rajasthan on public private partnership (PPP) basis. As per the tender awarded, the company will set up a CT Scan machine 64 slice scanner at MES Medical College. The tenure of contract will be 10 years.

Thermax: Thermax to invest Rs 10 crore in Covacsis Technologies. The company has agreed to make an investment of around Rs 10 crore in Covacsis Technologies by subscribing to 43,192 cumulative convertible preference shares (CCPS). The investment will result in the company holding up to 16.667% stake of Covacsis. Covacsis is engaged in the business of providing product and solution to manufacturing industries in the space of Industrial IoT, Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and digital manufacturing.