English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks To Watch Today | HUL, Globus Spirits, Phoenix Mills, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    The Phoenix Mills: GIC Realty arm further invests Rs 400 crore in subsidiaries of Phoenix Mills. The company, RZPL and each of PML subsidiaries (viz. Offbeat Developers-ODPL, Graceworks Realty and Leisure-GRLPL and Vamona Developers-VDPL) have executed an additional subscription agreement. After this, Reco Zinnia (RZPL), owned by GIC (Realty), has completed its second tranche of investment of Rs 400 crore across ODPL, VDPL and GRLPL on private placement basis by subscribing to the equity shares of each of the PML subsidiaries. As a result, Phoenix Mills (PML) and RZPL hold 67.10 percent and 32.90 percent respectively, stakes in each of the PML subsidiaries.
    The Phoenix Mills: GIC realty arm further invests Rs 400 crore in subsidiaries of The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML). GIC's Reco Zinnia Pvt Ltd (RZPL) and each of PML subsidiaries (Offbeat Developers or ODPL, Graceworks Realty and Leisure or GRLPL, and Vamona Developers or VDPL) have executed an additional share subscription agreement. With this, RZPL has completed its second tranche of investment of Rs 400 crore across ODPL, VDPL and GRLPL on a private placement basis. As a result, PML and RZPL hold 67.10 and 32.90 percent stakes respectively in the PML subsidiaries.
    Hindustan Unilever: HUL's Sanjiv Mehta to become President Commissioner at Unilever Indonesia. HUL in its BSE filing said its CEO and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Unilever Indonesia), a public company and member of the Unilever group. He will continue to be Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of HUL, and President, Unilever South Asia.
    Hindustan Unilever Ltd: HUL's Sanjiv Mehta to become president commissioner at Unilever Indonesia. HUL in its BSE filing said its CEO and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Unilever Indonesia), a public company and member of the Unilever group. He will continue to be CEO and managing director of HUL, and president of Unilever South Asia.
    Globus Spirits: Globus Spirits to provide various services to distillery assets of Tilaknagar Industries. GSL will be providing various services starting from engineering to ongoing operations, maintenance, and marketing services for distillery assets owned by Tilaknagar Industries. It has entered into an arrangement for strategic, technical, manufacturing and marketing tie-up with the aim to offer an integrated service to operate the plant at the envisaged rated capacity of 140 KLPD distillery asset owned by TIL located at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The company will get service fee as a share of EBIDTA generated by the distillery assets.
    Globus Spirits: Globus Spirits Ltd to provide various services to distillery assets of Tilaknagar Industries. GSL will be providing various services including engineering, operations, maintenance, and marketing for distillery assets owned by Tilaknagar Industries. It will operate a plant at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The company will get service fee as a share of core profit generated by the distillery assets.
    UPL: UPL acquires crop protection company Nature Bliss Agro. The company has acquired 100% holding in Nature Bliss Agro (NBAL) and accordingly NBAL becomes wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. NBAL proposes to carry out the business of manufacture and sale of crop protection and allied products, which has synergy with the existing business activities of UPL.
    UPL: UPL acquires crop protection company Nature Bliss Agro Ltd (NBAL). The company has acquired 100% holding in NBAL which proposes to carry out the business of manufacture and sale of crop protection and allied products, which have synergy with the existing business activities of UPL.
    Lupin: Lupin receives USFDA nod for Paliperidone tablets that used to treat schizophrenia. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) - Paliperidone extended-release tablets. The drug is a generic equivalent of Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Research and Development, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa. The drug had estimated annual sales of $152 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data. The drug is used in the treatement of schizophrenia, a mental disorder.
    Lupin: Lupin receives US FDA nod for Paliperidone tablets used to treat schizophrenia. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) - Paliperidone extended-release tablets. The drug is a generic equivalent of Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Research and Development, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa. The drug had estimated annual sales of $152 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data. The drug is used in the treatment of schizophrenia, a mental disorder.
    Blue Star: CARE revises outlook on Blue Star's credit facilities and NCDs to stable. CARE has reaffirmed its long term, and short term rating on credit facilities and non-convertible debentures at AA+, but revised the outlook from 'Negative' to 'Stable' based on healthy recovery and demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration products post the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic and consequent improvement in the operating and financial performance for FY22.
    Blue Star: CARE revises outlook on Blue Star's credit facilities and NCDs to stable. CARE has reaffirmed its long term and short term rating on credit facilities and non-convertible debentures at AA+, but revised the outlook from 'Negative' to 'Stable' based on healthy recovery and demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration products after the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic and consequent improvement in operating and financial performance for FY22.
    Anuroop Packaging: Anuroop Packaging to consider migration from SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and NSE. The company said the board on July 5 will consider migration of the company from SME Platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE and National Stock Exchange Of India.
    Anuroop Packaging: Anuroop Packaging to consider migration from SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and NSE. The company said the board on July 5 will consider migration of the company from SME Platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE and National Stock Exchange Of India.
    Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces: Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces invests Rs 3.50 crore in hotel premises in South Goa. The company has made total payment of Rs 3.50 crore till the time, as against final consideration of Rs 6.80 crore for acquisition of Hotel premises in South Goa. The acquisition deal is likely to be completed by end of September 2022.
    Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces: Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces invests Rs 3.50 crore in hotel premises in South Goa. The company has made a total payment of Rs 3.50 crore, as against final consideration of Rs 6.80 crore, for acquisition of hotel premises in South Goa. The deal is likely to be completed by the end of September 2022.
    Representative image
    Kridhan Infra: Kridhan Infra CFO resigns. Rajeshree Indradev resigned as chief financial officer of the company on June 30. The company is in the process of identifying or hiring new person for the post.
    Continental Chemicals: Continental Chemicals appoints CFO. Nitesh Rai is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
    Continental Chemicals: Continental Chemicals appoints CFO. Nitesh Rai is appointed as chief financial officer of the company.
    Lesha Industries: Lesha Industries CFO resigns. Hirenkumar Tribhovandas Makwana has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has resigned due to get better opportunity elsewhere.
    Lesha Industries: Lesha Industries CFO resigns. Hirenkumar Tribhovandas Makwana has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer of the company. He has resigned to get better opportunity elsewhere.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 07:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.