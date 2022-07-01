Stocks To Watch Today | HUL, Globus Spirits, Phoenix Mills, and others in news today

The Phoenix Mills: GIC realty arm further invests Rs 400 crore in subsidiaries of The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML). GIC's Reco Zinnia Pvt Ltd (RZPL) and each of PML subsidiaries (Offbeat Developers or ODPL, Graceworks Realty and Leisure or GRLPL, and Vamona Developers or VDPL) have executed an additional share subscription agreement. With this, RZPL has completed its second tranche of investment of Rs 400 crore across ODPL, VDPL and GRLPL on a private placement basis. As a result, PML and RZPL hold 67.10 and 32.90 percent stakes respectively in the PML subsidiaries.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: HUL's Sanjiv Mehta to become president commissioner at Unilever Indonesia. HUL in its BSE filing said its CEO and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Unilever Indonesia), a public company and member of the Unilever group. He will continue to be CEO and managing director of HUL, and president of Unilever South Asia.

Globus Spirits: Globus Spirits Ltd to provide various services to distillery assets of Tilaknagar Industries. GSL will be providing various services including engineering, operations, maintenance, and marketing for distillery assets owned by Tilaknagar Industries. It will operate a plant at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. The company will get service fee as a share of core profit generated by the distillery assets.

UPL: UPL acquires crop protection company Nature Bliss Agro Ltd (NBAL). The company has acquired 100% holding in NBAL which proposes to carry out the business of manufacture and sale of crop protection and allied products, which have synergy with the existing business activities of UPL.

Lupin: Lupin receives US FDA nod for Paliperidone tablets used to treat schizophrenia. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) - Paliperidone extended-release tablets. The drug is a generic equivalent of Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Research and Development, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa. The drug had estimated annual sales of $152 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data. The drug is used in the treatment of schizophrenia, a mental disorder.

Blue Star: CARE revises outlook on Blue Star's credit facilities and NCDs to stable. CARE has reaffirmed its long term and short term rating on credit facilities and non-convertible debentures at AA+, but revised the outlook from 'Negative' to 'Stable' based on healthy recovery and demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration products after the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic and consequent improvement in operating and financial performance for FY22.

Anuroop Packaging: Anuroop Packaging to consider migration from SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and NSE. The company said the board on July 5 will consider migration of the company from SME Platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE and National Stock Exchange Of India.

Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces: Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces invests Rs 3.50 crore in hotel premises in South Goa. The company has made a total payment of Rs 3.50 crore, as against final consideration of Rs 6.80 crore, for acquisition of hotel premises in South Goa. The deal is likely to be completed by the end of September 2022.

Kridhan Infra: Kridhan Infra CFO resigns. Rajeshree Indradev resigned as chief financial officer of the company on June 30. The company is in the process of identifying or hiring new person for the post.

Continental Chemicals: Continental Chemicals appoints CFO. Nitesh Rai is appointed as chief financial officer of the company.