Stocks to Watch Today | Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, Tube Investments, and others in news today

Results on July 19: Hindustan Unilever to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 19. Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ambuja Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Polycab India, AU Small Finance Bank, DCM Shriram, Garware Synthetics, Hatsun Agro Product, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Steel Strips Wheels will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 19.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank says board approves Rs 20,000 crore fundraising. The private sector lender says the board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 20,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis. The fundraising is subject to approval of members of the bank.

Tube Investments of India: The company's arm acquires 65.2% stake in IPLTech Electric. The company through its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd (TICMPL) acquired 65.2% stake in IPLTech Electric (IPLT) through a combination of equity shares from founders and other shareholders of IPLT. The acquisition cost is Rs 246 crore. IPLT is a startup engaged in manufacturing and sale of electric heavy commercial vehicles. In addition, the company decided to make a further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in subsidiary TICMPL and make a provision of inter-corporate deposit of an amount up to Rs 100 crore to TICMPL.

Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant Foodworks arm raises stake in DP Eurasia N V (DPEU) to 44.75%. Subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV (JFN) has increased its stake by 2.06% in DPEU to 44.75%. DPEU is the exclusive master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Nelco: Nelco reports 7.8% growth in Q1 profit at Rs 4.72 crore, revenue grew 48%. The company clocked 7.8% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4.72 crore for the quarter ended June supported by robust topline. Revenue grew 48% to Rs 81.68 crore.

Surya Roshni: Surya Roshni bags orders worth Rs 91.27 crore from Bharat Gas Resources. The company received orders worth Rs 91.27 crore for API-5L-grade 3LPE-coated pipes from Bharat Gas Resources. The contract will be executed within 12 months.

Excel Realty N Infra: Excel Realty N Infra to consider sub-division of shares and bonus issue. The company said the board will hold a meeting on August 4 to consider the sub-division of face value of equity shares, and the issue of bonus shares.