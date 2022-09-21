Stocks to Watch Today | Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Wipro and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The company has received order for warheads manufacturing from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The order is valued at around Rs 4.27 crore and ordered items are expected to be delivered by May 2023. The company also received order worth Rs 5.47 crore for production and supply of booster rocket motors, which is expected to be delivered by March 31, 2023.: Tata Housing Opportunities Fund & other funds acquired additional 60,000 equity shares (0.05% stake) in the company via open market transactions on September 19. With this, their total shareholding in the company increased to 5.05%, up from 4.99 percent earlier.: Indian IT services major and the UK-based Finastra announced a partnership in India to power digital transformation for corporate banks in India. This multi-year partnership makes Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner for all banks in India for Finastra's Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Corporate Channels.: The two-wheeler major and oil retailer HPCL has entered into collaboration to establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Companies will set-up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles across the country.: The company said it has secured the total business of Rs 274.77 crore during August.: The company has raised Rs 2,000 crore through NCDs issue as the board of directors has approved the allotment of 20,000 non-convertible debentures with face value Rs 10 lakh each to identified investors on private placement basis. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE.: Pramod Kumar Jaiswal has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons. Jaiswal will continue to hold his current position of CFO until October 31, 2022.: The company has announced resignation of R N Maloo as Chief Financial Officer. The company has relieved Maloo from his duties with effect from September 20.: The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A. MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare and progressive condition known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years.: HDFC Asset Management Company bought additional 5 lakh shares or 0.1% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 16. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 5.09%, up from 4.99% earlier.: The company has received the tender for supply of railway wheel to Railway Department of wheel monobloc- rolled, in its favour. It already supplied two consignments of wheels & became one of the suppliers of this railway wheel requirement of Indian government.: The company said the board of directors will meet on September 28 to consider allotment of equity shares to the President of India. The government will infuse funds in the company as per revival package.: Quant Mutual Fund bought 3.22 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price Rs 1,239.04 per share, and 1.78 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,222.6 per share. However, Raj Kumar sold 5.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,240.9 per share, and 2.75 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,210.68 per share.: 3 Sigma Global Fund has offloaded 1.4 lakh shares or 0.76% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 403.42 per share. The fund held 9.06 lakh shares or 4.93% stake in the company as of June 2022.: India Opportunities III Pte Limited, and Tamaka Capital Mauritius exited Tourism Finance Corporation of India by selling entire 80,61,597 shares at an average price of Rs 62.25 per share, and 24,21,502 shares at an average price of Rs 62.18 per share respectively.: Alchemy India Long Term Fund sold 20.07 lakh shares or 2.13% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 0.82%, down from 3.29% earlier.