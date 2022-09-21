English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Wipro and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST
    Premier Explosives: Premier Explosives receives order for warheads manufacturing from Israel Aerospace Industries. The company has received order for warheads manufacturing from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The order is valued at around Rs 4.27 crore and ordered items are expected to be delivered by May 2023. The company also received order worth Rs 5.47 crore for production and supply of booster rocket motors, which is expected to be delivered by March 31, 2023.
    Greenplay Industries: Tata MF picks additional 0.05% stake in Greenplay Industries. Tata Housing Opportunities Fund & other funds acquired additional 60,000 equity shares (0.05% stake) in the company via open market transactions on September 19. With this, their total shareholding in the company increased to 5.05%, up from 4.99 percent earlier.
    Wipro: Wipro partners with Finastra to power digital transformation for corporate banks in India. The IT services company, and UK-based Finastra announced a partnership in India to power digital transformation for corporate banks in India. This multi-year partnership makes Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner for all banks in India for Finastra's Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Corporate Channels.
    Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major and oil retailer HPCL has entered into collaboration to establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Companies will set-up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles across the country.
    NBCC (India): NBCC India secures Rs 274.77 crore worth orders in August. The company said it has secured the total business of Rs 274.77 crore during August.
    Tata Steel: Tata Steel raises Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs on private placement basis. The company has raised Rs 2,000 crore through NCDs issue as the board of directors has approved the allotment of 20,000 non-convertible debentures with face value Rs 10 lakh each to identified investors on private placement basis. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE.
    Jai Corp: Jai Corp CFO resigns. Pramod Kumar Jaiswal has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons. Jaiswal will continue to hold his current position of CFO until October 31, 2022.
    Hi-Tech Pipes: Hi-Tech Pipes CFO resigns. The company has announced resignation of R N Maloo as Chief Financial Officer. The company has relieved Maloo from his duties with effect from September 20.
    Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences gets marketing authorization from European Commission, for Nulibry. European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A. MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare and progressive condition known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years. Nulibry was first FDA-approved therapeutic owned by Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma, and US-based Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, owned by Zydus, acquired global rights to market Nulibry in March 2022.
    Gateway Distriparks: HDFC Asset Management Company acquires additional 0.1% stake in Gateway Distriparks. HDFC Asset Management Company bought additional 5 lakh shares or 0.1% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 16. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 5.09%, up from 4.99% earlier.
    Hilton Metal Forging: Hilton Metal Forging wins tender for supply of railway wheel. The company has received the tender for supply of railway wheel to Railway Department of wheel monobloc- rolled, in its favour. It already supplied two consignments of wheels & became one of the suppliers of this railway wheel requirement of Indian government.
    ITI: ITI to consider allotment of equity shares to Government of India on September 28. The company said the board of directors will meet on September 28 to consider allotment of equity shares to the President of India. The government will infuse funds in the company as per revival package.
    Best Agrolife: Quant Mutual Fund picks 2.1% stake in Best Agrolife. Quant Mutual Fund bought 3.22 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price Rs 1,239.04 per share, and 1.78 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,222.6 per share. However, Raj Kumar sold 5.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,240.9 per share, and 2.75 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,210.68 per share.
    HP Adhesives: 3 Sigma Global Fund offloads 0.76% stake in HP Adhesives. 3 Sigma Global Fund has offloaded 1.4 lakh shares or 0.76% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 403.42 per share. The fund held 9.06 lakh shares or 4.93% stake in the company as of June 2022.
    Tourism Finance Corporation of India: India Opportunities III, Tamaka Capital Mauritius exit Tourism Finance Corporation of India. India Opportunities III Pte Limited, and Tamaka Capital Mauritius exited Tourism Finance Corporation of India by selling entire 80,61,597 shares at an average price of Rs 62.25 per share, and 24,21,502 shares at an average price of Rs 62.18 per share respectively. However, Citrine Fund bought 21,02,028 shares in at an average price of Rs 61.96 per share, Geeta Chetan Shah acquired 5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 62.4 per share, GIR Dairy Farming Products purchased 23 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 62 per share, and Prarthana Enterprises bought 5.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 62.39 per share.
    Niyogin Fintech: Alchemy India Long Term Fund offloads 2.13% stake in Niyogin Fintech. Alchemy India Long Term Fund sold 20.07 lakh shares or 2.13% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 0.82%, down from 3.29% earlier.
