Stocks to Watch Today | Hero MotoCorp, Greenlam Industries, Astral and others in news today

: The company launched Euro-5 compliant variants of its three globally popular products (Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 and Dash 125 scooters), in Turkey. Hero has been operating in Turkey since 2014 and caters to its customers through a network of over 100 touchpoints, which provide sales, service and spares.: The company has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 194 crore allotted by Gem Paints, and has appointed majority directors on the Board of Gem Paints and Esha Paints. Accordingly, Gem Paints and Esha Paints have become a subsidiary and a step-down subsidiary of the company.: In May, its mainline beer brand 'Hunter' had a market share of 55 percent in the premium beer segment in Madhya Pradesh. This was the highest among all the premium beer manufacturers in the State.CARE has revised its credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities to A+, from 'A', with stable outlook.: The company has executed a share subscription agreement with Smiti Holding and Trading Company for an allotment of up to 63.1 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 309 per share. Smiti Holding is an investor and will get shares on a preferential basis.: CRISIL has reaffirmed its long-term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities as BBB with stable outlook and short term rating as A3+.: Deepak Kumar Rustagi has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from March 17. Ram Jeevan Chaudhary will be relieved from his responsibilities as CFO of the company.