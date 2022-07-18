Stocks to Watch Today | HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics, L&T Technology, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Results on July 18: HeidelbergCement to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 18. HeidelbergCement India, Nelco, Bank of Maharashtra, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Alok Industries, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Onward Technologies, Sudal Industries, and Tanfac Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 18.HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank clocks 19% growth in Q1 profit, NII grows 14.5% YoY. The country's largest private sector lender has reported 19% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 9,196 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by a fall in provisions for bad loans, with net interest income rising 14% YoY to Rs 19,481.4 crore driven by loan growth of 22.5% and a 19.2% rise in deposits. Pre-provision operating profit increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 15,367.8 crore during the quarter.Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics Q1 profit surges significantly to Rs 366 crore on strong operating income. The state-owned defence company has clocked 1,401% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 366.33 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, driven by strong operating income. The base was low in the year-ago quarter due to the second Covid wave. Revenue in Q1 grew 90.5% to Rs 3,140.6 crore from the corresponding period last fiscal.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in the quarter ended June against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in the same period last year. Net premium income grew 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore from the same period last year.Yes Bank: RBI okays Prashant Kumar as interim MD & CEO of Yes Bank for 3 months. The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar as the Interim MD & CEO of Yes Bank for a period of 3 months.Dredging Corporation of India: Dredging Corporation of India appoints MD & CEO. Captain S Divakar, who is currently working as chief general manager, has been appointed as managing director and CEO of Dredging Corporation in place of GYV Victor. This is an additional charge given to Divakar and this appointment is effective from July 14.KNR Constructions: KNR Constructions bags road construction project in Telangana. The company has received a Letter of Acceptance for construction of a four lane road from IDA Pashamailaram Industrial Park to ORR in Sangareddy district, Telangana. The order is worth Rs 34.26 crore. The construction period for the project is 18 months.Just Dial: Just Dial posts Q1 loss of Rs 48.3 crore due to mark-to-market losses. The company posted net loss of Rs 48.3 crore for the quarter ended June, against loss of Rs 3.5 crore in the same period last year, driven by other income which stood at Rs (-60) crore for the quarter due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on treasury portfolio owing to significant increase in bond yields (135-150 basis points QoQ for 2-3 year AAA bonds) during the quarter. Operating revenue came in at Rs 185.6 crore, up 12.2% YoY in Q1FY23.SeQuent Scientific: SeQuent Scientific appoints chief financial officer. The company said the board of directors has appointed P V Raghavendra Rao as the chief financial officer (designated as key managerial personnel) with effect from July 25. Rao, a chartered accountant and having close to 22 years of work experience, comes from Macleods Pharmaceuticals, where he was chief financial officer.Coromandel International: Coromandel International arm invests in climate-smart deeptech startup Ecozen. Climate-smart deeptech startup Ecozen Solutions has raised Rs 54 crore of additional funding as the first tranche of a planned Rs 200 crore Series C round. The new funding round was led by Dare Ventures, the venture capital arm of Coromandel International, with participation from existing investors Caspian and Hivos-Triodos Fonds (managed by Triodos Investment Management) through equity. Northern Arc, UC Inclusive Credit, Maanaveeya, and Samunnati also participated with debt funding.L&T Technology Services: L&T Technology Q1 profit grows 27% YoY to Rs 274 crore, wins over $50 million deals. The engineering services company clocked 27% year-on-year growth in Q1FY23 profit at Rs 274 crore and revenue grew by 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,874 crore during the quarter. The revenue in dollar terms increased 20% YOY to $239.5 million and topline in constant currency grew 20% YoY. During the quarter, LTTS won a $50 million plus deal.Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds purchases 2.4 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru. The IT services company has purchased 2.4 lakh square feet office space in Bengaluru for Rs 101 crore. The facility with a seating capacity of 1,600 seats is in the technology hub of Electronics City.Kolte-Patil Developers: Kolte-Patil Developers Q1 sales jump 79% YoY to Rs 445 crore, realisation up 16%. The Pune-based real estate player achieved sales value of Rs 445 crore during Q1FY23, up 79% YoY, backed by strong improvement in terms of both volume and value, and Mumbai portfolio. Sales volumes of 0.61 million square feet during Q1FY23 saw significant uptick compared to Q1 FY22 which reported 0.40 million square feet. Realisation increased by 16% YoY to Rs 7,260 per square foot.Maharashtra Seamless: Maharashtra Seamless receives subsea sour service seamless pipes order. The company has received its first order of subsea sour service seamless pipes from a customer with basic value of Rs 130 crore. Subsea sour service seamless pipes are high value addition pipes and are used for subsea transportation of crude oil and gas in high pressure environments.Den Networks: Den Networks reports 69% YoY decline in profit on lower revenue, operating income. The digital cable TV service provider has reported a 69% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended June, dented by lower revenue and weak operating performance. Revenue fell 6.5 percent YoY to Rs 283.36 crore in Q1FY23.Medplus Health Services: Medplus Health Services to enter into insurance broking business in life, general insurance. The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, MedPlus Insurance Brokers. The subsidiary will carry on the business of direct insurance broking business in life and general insurance, and all kinds of guarantee and indemnity business.RITES: Nippon Life India Trustee buys additional 2.08% stake in RITES. Nippon Life India Trustee acquired 50 lakh shares or 2.08% stake in the company via open market transactions from June 18, 2018 to July 13, 2022. With this, its shareholding in the company has risen to 6.46% from 4.38%.Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power Q1 profit falls 23% to Rs 1,929 crore on lower operating income. The company has reported a 23% year-on-year decline in Q1FY23 adjusted profit at Rs 1,929 crore on lower operating profit, partially offset by lower finance costs. Funds from JPL divestment have further strengthened the company's balance sheet with consolidated net debt declining further by Rs 1,149 crore in Q1FY23 to end the quarter at Rs 7,727 crore. Consolidated gross revenues increased 26% YoY to Rs 14,738 crore during the quarter. The numbers adjusted for one-off forex gain of Rs 446 crore.Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty reports 5-fold increase YoY in Q1 profit on low base. The Mumbai-based real estate company has reported a 5-fold year-on-year increase in Q1FY23 profit at Rs 403.48 crore. Revenue trebled to Rs 934.81 crore and EBITDA surged nearly four-fold to Rs 513.87 crore.Vivanta Industries: Vivanta Industries bags order from Saudi Arabian company for turnkey projects. The diversified engineering company has bagged an order from a firm based in Saudi Arabia for turnkey projects.Ashiana Housing: Ashiana Housing to launch residential project in August 2022. The company in its BSE filing said it has obtained RERA registration of Phase 1 of 'Ashiana Malhar' project at Pune (Maharashtra). The management has opened this project for expression of interest of customers. The project is set to be launched for booking (conversion from expression of interest to booking) from August 27 this year. It is a residential project and has total saleable area of 2.68 lakh square feet.Hemo Organic: Hemo Organic's chief financial officer resigns. Dipak Rajnikant Joshi has resigned as chief financial officer of the company. Joshi is deemed to be disassociated with the company from July 5.