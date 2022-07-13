Stocks to Watch Today | HCL Tech, Mindtree, Delta Corp, and others in news today

Results on July 13: Mindtree to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings. Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Gujarat Hotels, International Travel House, Premier Polyfilm, Ramasigns Industries, and Jupiter Industries & Leasing will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 13.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies Q1 profit falls 8.6% QoQ to Rs 3,283 crore on margin pressure. The IT services company saw a 8.6% sequential decline in profit at Rs 3,283 crore on margin pressure in the quarter ended June. Revenue in rupee terms grew 3.8% quarter on quarter to Rs 23,464 crore and in dollar terms increased 1.1 percent to $3,025 million and in constant currency terms rose 2.7 percent. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY23.

Delta Corp: Delta Corp posts profit of Rs 57.13 crore in June quarter. The casino gaming company has reported profit of Rs 57.13 crore for quarter ended June against loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew significantly to Rs 250.3 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 75.87 crore in the low base corresponding quarter of last fiscal which was impacted by the second Covid wave.

CARE Ratings: CARE Ratings to consider share buyback on July 20. The ratings agency in its BSE filing said the board of directors on July 20 will consider a proposal for buyback of shares.

Shilpa Medicare: Shilpa Medicare's Bengaluru unit gets UK GMP certificate. The company has received a GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate from the UK regulator for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialised dosage forms.

Axiscades Technologies: Axiscades Technologies terminates joint venture with France company. The firm has terminated a joint venture agreement with France-based Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS, with mutual consent. It had signed the agreement in April 2018 with Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS to carry out engineering activities.

Max Ventures and Industries: Max Ventures and Industries receives no objection letter from BSE and NSE for scheme of amalgamation. The company received a no objection letter from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India for the merger between the firm and Max Estates.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Q1 loss widens to Rs 354 crore. The company posted loss of Rs 353.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, which widened from Rs 76 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased one percent to Rs 1,206.9 crore from a year ago. Core loss widened to Rs 343.9 crore from Rs 103.7 crore.

Kirloskar Electric Company: Kirloskar Electric Company appoints managing director. The company said the board has appointed Ravi Ghai as an additional director (independent director), Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur as managing director, and Mahabaleshwar Bhat as company secretary and compliance officer.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Anand Rathi Wealth records 34% YoY growth in profit on strong topline. The company recorded a massive 33.6% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 39.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 on strong topline growth. Revenue during the quarter grew 35.7% to Rs 133.5 crore and assets under management increased 15.4% to Rs 32,961 crore as of June end.