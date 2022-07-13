English
    Stocks to Watch Today | HCL Tech, Mindtree, Delta Corp, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    July 13, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST
    Results on July 13: Mindtree to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings. Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Gujarat Hotels, International Travel House, Premier Polyfilm, Ramasigns Industries, and Jupiter Industries & Leasing will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 13.
    HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies Q1 profit falls 8.6% QoQ to Rs 3,283 crore on margin pressure. The IT services company clocked a 8.6% sequential decline in profit at Rs 3,283 crore on margin pressure in the quarter ended June 2022. Revenue in rupee terms grew by 3.8% QoQ to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1FY23, while the same in dollar terms increased 1.1 percent to $3,025 million and in constant currency terms, the topline growth was 2.7%. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY23.
    Representative image
    Delta Corp: Delta Corp posts profit of Rs 57.13 crore in June quarter. The casino gaming company has reported profit of Rs 57.13 crore for quarter ended June against loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew significantly to Rs 250.3 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 75.87 crore in the low base corresponding quarter of last fiscal which was impacted by the second Covid wave.
    CARE Ratings: CARE Ratings to consider share buyback on July 20. The rating agency in its BSE filing said the Board of Directors on July 20 will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.
    Shilpa Medicare: Shilpa Medicare's Bengaluru unit gets UK MHRA GMP certificate. The company has received a GMP (good manufacturing practice) Certificate from UK MHRA for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility was inspected by MHRA during April 18-20. The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialized dosage forms eg. Orodispersible Films and Transdermal systems.
    Axiscades Technologies: Axiscades Technologies terminates joint venture with France company. The company has terminated joint venture agreement with France-based Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS, with mutual consent. It had signed a Joint Venture Agreement in April 2018 with Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS to carry out engineering activities.
    Max Ventures and Industries: Max Ventures and Industries receives no objection from BSE and NSE for scheme of amalgamation. The company received no objection letter from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India for the merger between the company and Max Estates.
    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Q1 loss widens to Rs 354 crore. The company posted loss at Rs 353.9 crore in quarter ended June 2022, which widened compared to loss of Rs 76 crore in same quarter last year on moderate growth in revenue and loss at operating level. Revenue increased by 1 percent to Rs 1,206.9 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA loss widened to Rs 343.9 crore from Rs 103.7 crore during the same period.
    Kirloskar Electric Company: Kirloskar Electric Company appoints Managing Director. The company said the board has appointed Ravi Ghai as an Additional Director (Independent Director), Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur as the Managing Director, and Mahabaleshwar Bhat as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company.
    Anand Rathi Wealth: Anand Rathi Wealth records 34% YoY growth in profit on strong topline. The company recorded a massive 33.6% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 39.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 on strong topline growth. Revenue during the quarter grew by 35.7% to Rs 133.5 crore YoY and assets under management increased by 15.4% to Rs 32,961 crore in the same period.
    Lesha Industries: Infiniti Infrasteel LLP cuts stake in Lesha Industries. Infiniti Infrasteel LLP & Others have offloaded 25.50 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions during July 4-11. With this, their shareholding in the company reduced to 17.63%, down from 19.94% earlier.
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 07:11 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.