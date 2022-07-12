Stocks to Watch Today | HCL Tech, Ahluwalia Contracts, HFCL, and others in news today

Results on July 12: HCL Technologies to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings. HCL Technologies, Delta Corp, Anand Rathi Wealth, Artson Engineering, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Trident Texofab, Virinchi, Goa Carbon, Plastiblends India, Roselabs Finance, Shree Ganesh Remedies, and Swiss Military Consumer Goods will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings.

Dhruv Consultancy Services: Dhruv Consultancy Services bags independent engineering services contract in Rajasthan. The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for independent engineering services during development and operation of road project - Sikar-Bikaner section of NH-11 in Rajasthan through public private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. Dhruv Consultancy Services received this contract in association with G-Square Infra Projects. Independent engineering services fees for the said project will be Rs 4.14 crore and the contract period will be 36 months.

SecureKloud Technologies: Institutional investor to invest in US subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies. Healthcare Triangle Inc, USA, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 60.97 lakh shares of its common stock in a private placement. The private placement is expected to close on or about July 13.

5paisa Capital: 5paisa Capital clocks 2.6% growth in Q1 profit. The company reported a 2.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations grew 40 percent YoY to Rs 84.03 crore during the quarter.

HFCL: HFCL bags orders worth Rs 59.22 crore for rollout of fibre network. The company has received purchase orders of Rs 59.22 crore from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for providing services to roll out their fibre-to-the-home network and long-distance fibre network in various telecom circles.

Eureka Forbes: Eureka Forbes appoints CEO & MD. Pratik Pota is appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the company for a term of five years with effect from August 16. This appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Satin Creditcare Network: Satin Creditcare Network to raise Rs 5,000 crore through NCDs. The company said the board of directors has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. The funds will be raised within a period of one year from the date of shareholders' approval.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Star Health partners CSC to make health insurance accessible in rural India. The company and Common Services Centers (CSC), under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, have teamed up to provide over 5 lakh CSCs access to a select range of Star Health insurance products. These health insurance products are specially designed to meet the needs of rural customers across tier two and three cities and rural markets.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction work order of Rs 150 crore. The company has secured a new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru worth Rs 150 crore from Ritnand Balved Education Foundation. The total order inflow during FY23 stood at Rs 863 crore.