    Stocks to Watch Today | Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant FoodWorks, JSW Energy, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST
    JSW Energy: JSW Energy arm to set up 960 MW capacity of hydro pumped storage project in Maharashtra. Subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra for setting up a 960 MW capacity of Hydro Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra. With this MoU, the company has secured resources for ~6 GW hydro PSPs with various states governments.
    Atul Auto: Atul Auto to consider fund raising on October 8. The company said the board of directors will meet on October 8 to consider the proposal for raising of funds via rights issue, or preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement.
    Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies completes divestment of stake in UK-based Impact Data Solutions. The company has completed its divestment of stake in IDS UK. In September 2022, it had entered into definitive documents to sell its stake (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) in Impact Data Solutions, UK (IDS UK) to Hexatronic Group AB.
    Tata Steel: Tata Steel arm completes sale of 19% stake AI Rimal to Tanmia. The company through subsidiary T S Global Holdings Pte Ltd has completed the divestment of its 19% equity stake in AI Rimal to Tanmia. With this, its shareholding in Al Rimal reduced from 70% to 51%. For the said stake sale, Tata Steel subsidiary had entered into an agreement with Oman National Investments Development Company (Tanmia) and the existing shareholders of Al Rimal.
    Godrej Consumer Products: Godrej Consumer Products in Q2 expects higher than mid single-digit sales growth, mid-teen decline in EBITDA. The FMCG company, at a consolidated level, expects to deliver higher than mid single-digit sales growth. It expects close to double digit sales growth ex-Indonesia's Hygiene comparator. On the profitability front, it expect a mid-teen decline in EBITDA due to consumption of high cost materials, significant upfront marketing investments to drive category development, and a weak performance in Indonesia. However, with significant correction in commodities like palm oil derivatives and crude oil, we expect recovery in consumption, gross margins expansion and upfront marketing investments in upcoming quarters.
    Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks arm acquires additional stake in Netherlands-based DP Eurasia N.V.. Subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. acquired additional stake in Netherlands-based DP Eurasia N.V. As on October 3, subsidiary is holding 49.04% stake in DP Eurasia, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
    NPR Finance: NPR Finance sells wind turbine generator plant in Maharashtra. The company has sold wind turbine generator plant in Dhule, Maharashtra. Further, the agreement for sale of the other remaining wind turbine at Sangli, Maharashtra will be entered into in due course.
    Trimurthi: Trimurthi completes transfer of 100% stake in subsidiary Trimurthi Pharmaceuticals. The company has completed transfer of 100% stake in subsidiary Trimurthi Pharmaceuticals. With this, Trimurthi Pharmaceuticals has ceased to be subsidiary of the company.
