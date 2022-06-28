Stocks to Watch today | GMR Infrastructure, Capri Global Capital, Brigade Enterprises and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: GMR Infrastructure arm Delhi International Airport plans to use Rs 1,000 crore for the Phase 3A expansion programme. Delhi International Airport (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, completed the issuance of five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 1,000 crore that were listed on the BSE on June 23. The NCDs have been priced at an interest rate of 9.52 percent per annum payable monthly for an initial period of 36 months and thereafter at 9.98 percent payable monthly. The proceeds from the notes will be utilised to partly finance the Phase 3A expansion programme.: The health insurance company has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions to the bank's customers.: APV Tradesol Pvt Ltd and PACs sold 2.055 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, their shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.102 percent, down from 8.156 percent earlier.: Brigade Group has signed joint development agreement to develop 2.1 million square feet of residential apartments in Chennai. Brigade targets revenue of Rs 6,000 crore from its residential business over the next 5 years in the city.: Sterling Tools subsidiary Sterling Gtake E-mobility (SGEM) has forayed into the E-LCV pace and continues to grow its presence across various E-mobility segments. Starting with supplies to a single Electric 2W customer a year back, it now has confirmed orders from more than 10 customers.: The company said its board has appointed Shreyans Bhandari as the Additional Director and Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He is the son of Mohan Bhandari, earlier Chairman and MD, who is now appointed as Chief Executive Officer.: . The company has announced sale of its 50 percent shareholding in its joint venture company - Marangoni GRP Private Limited (MGPL), for 710,000 euros.: Societe Generale sold 46,87,351 equity shares in the company through open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 29.55 per share.: . The company said the board has declared special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The board has also given approval for acquiring balance 40 percent equity stake in Garnett Wire, UK – foreign subsidiary of the company, from the Joint Venture Partner – Joseph Sellers & Son Limited.