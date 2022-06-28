English
    Stocks to Watch today | GMR Infrastructure, Capri Global Capital, Brigade Enterprises and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST
    GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure arm Delhi International Airport to use Rs 1,000 crore for Phase 3A expansion program. Delhi International Airport (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, had successfully completed the issuance of 5 years non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 1,000 crore. These NCDs listed on the BSE on June 23. The NCDs have been priced at an interest rate of 9.52% per annum payable monthly for an initial period of 36 months and thereafter 9.98% per annum payable monthly. The proceeds from the notes will be utilized to partly finance the Phase 3A expansion program.
    Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health signs corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank. The health insurance company has signed a Corporate Agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions to the bank's customers.
    Capri Global Capital: APV Tradesol offloads 2.05% stake in Capri Global Capital. APV Tradesol Pvt Ltd and PACs sold 2.055 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, their shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.102 percent, down from 8.156 percent earlier.
    Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises to develop 2.1 million sq ft of residential apartments in Chennai. Brigade Group has signed joint development agreement to develop 2.1 million square feet of residential apartments in Chennai. Brigade targets revenue of Rs 6,000 crore from its residential business over the next 5 years in the city.
    Sterling Tools: Sterling Tools arm Sterling Gtake E-mobility forays into E-LCV segment. Subsidiary Sterling Gtake E-mobility (SGEM) forayed into E-LCV segment. With this development, SGEM continues to grow its presence across various E-mobility segments. Starting with supplies to a single Electric 2W customer a year back, the company now has confirmed orders from more than 10 customers.
    Bilcare: Shreyans Bhandari to be Chairman & Managing Director of Bilcare. The company said the board has appointed Shreyans Bhandari as Additional Director and Chairman & Managing Director of the company. He is the son of Mohan Bhandari, earlier Chairman and MD, who is now appointed as Chief Executive Officer.
    GRP: GRP sells 50% stake in JV company Marangoni GRP. The company has announced sale of its 50 percent shareholding in its joint venture company - Marangoni GRP Private Limited (MGPL), for 710,000 euros.
    Dhani Services: Societe Generale offloads 46.87 lakh shares in Dhani Services. Societe Generale sold 46,87,351 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 29.55 per share.
    Indian Card Clothing: Indian Card Clothing declares special interim dividend. The company said the board has declared special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The board has also given approval for acquiring balance 40% equity stake in Garnett Wire, UK – foreign subsidiary of the company, from the Joint Venture Partner – Joseph Sellers & Son Limited.
