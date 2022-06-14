Stocks to Watch Today | Delta Corp, Aether Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, and others in news today

Delta Corp: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired additional 2.15% stake in Delta Corp. HDFC Mutual Fund acquired additional 2.15 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 10. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 9.21 percent, up from 7.06 percent earlier.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power completed acquisition of 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group in Telangana. The company has completed acquisition of 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group in Telangana. Enterprise value for this acquisition is Rs 416 crore. Long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project is with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana for a period of 25 years at a fixed tariff of Rs 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.

Dhruv Consultancy Services: Dhruv Consultancy Services bags consultancy services project. The company has secured letter of award for consultancy services project as authority's engineer for supervision of road project (four-laning of Vairengte- N Kawnpui section) in Mizoram in engineering, construction and payment mode. The contract price for the project will be Rs 11.2 crore.

Dynamatic Technologies: Dynamatic Technologies wins contract to manufacture escape hatch door for Airbus A220 aircraft. The contract was placed by Stelia Aeronautique Canada Inc, a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS.

Capri Global Capital: LIC bought additional 35.41 lakh shares in Capri Global Capital. Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional 35.41 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands increased to 7.059 percent, up from 5.043 percent earlier.

WPIL: WPIL bags order from West Bengal government for execution of turnkey project. The company has received an order from the government of West Bengal for execution of turnkey project comprising commissioning of a clear water reservoir and a ground level reservoir. The contract is valued at Rs 430.87 crore and the same will be completed over a period of 24 months.

Aether Industries: SBI Mutual Fund bought additional 3.23 lakh shares in Aether Industries. SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 3.23 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the firm stands increased to 5.1775 percent, up from 4.9180 percent earlier.

Rajnish Wellness: Rajnish Wellness says board approves stock split. The company informed exchanges that the board has approved sub-division of shares from one share of Rs 10 each to five shares of Rs 2 each.

Hardwyn India: Hardwyn India says the board approves bonus issue. The company informed exchanges that the board has approved the issue of one bonus share for every two shares held by shareholders as on record date.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has offered to buy back Rs 750 crore of shares.