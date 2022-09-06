Stocks to Watch Today | Delhivery, DreamFolks Services, Marksans Pharma and others in news today

Delhivery: SBI Mutual Fund acquired more than 1.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on September 1. With this, its stake in the company increased to 5 percent, up from 4.98 percent earlier.

Marksans Pharma: The company has redeemed 500,000 of 7 percent redeemable cumulative preference shares of Rs 100 each face value fully at par. Accordingly, there is no issued and paid-up preference share capital with effect from September 5.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company has signed an agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Private Limited and its promoters to subscribe to the optionally convertible debentures (OCDs). These OCDs are worth Rs 80 crore. With this, the company is going to acquire Shiva's orthopedic and trauma hospital (Sparsh Hosur Road' unit), situated at Narayana Health City campus, Bengaluru. Narayana Hrudayalaya will subscribe to the OCDs on completion of the conditions in the agreement with closure date expected to be on or before December 31, 2022.

DCW: The company has made the payment towards the early partial redemption of 900 NCDs (out of 35,000 NCDs) having face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

V-Mart Retail: HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings has exited the retail company by offloading entire 13,91,826 equity shares or 7.04 percent stake at an average price of Rs 2,816.29 per share. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP was the buyer in this deal, acquiring 11.45 lakh shares or 5.79 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 2,815.03 per share.

Apollo Micro Systems: Jupiter India Fund sold 2,45,463 equity shares or 1.18 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 158.99 per share. Jupiter held 1.37 percent stake in the company as of June 2022.

DreamFolks Services: DreamFolks Services will make its grant debut on the bourses on September 6. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 326 per share.