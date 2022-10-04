Stocks to Watch Today | D-Mart, KEC International, NCC, HDFC and others in news today

KEC International: The infrastructure EPC company has secured orders worth Rs 1,407 crore across segments. The transmission and distribution segment received orders from the Middle East, while the railways business has bagged an order for signaling and telecommunication works. Its year-to-date order intake now stands at Rs 8,400 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: The road construction company through its joint venture RBL-DBL has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for its Surat Metro Rail Project in Gujarat. The order is worth Rs 1,061 crore.

Vedanta: The company said its alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased 11 percent YoY to 4.54 lakh tonnes due to scheduled maintenance, and at Zinc India, reported highest-ever second quarter mined metal production at 2.55 lakh tonnes, up 3 percent YoY, driven by better grades and improved mill recoveries. In the steel segment, its total saleable production increased by 11 percent YoY to 3.25 lakh tonnes on account of completion of debottlenecking activities in Q1FY23.

Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart operator announced standalone revenue for the quarter ended September 2022 at Rs 10,384.66 crore, up significantly by 36 percent from Rs 7,649.64 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of September 2022 stood at 302.

NCC: The company has received a new order for Rs 393 crore in September, which related to its building division. The company received this order from state government agencies.

Bank of Maharashtra: The PSU bank recorded 7.86 percent YoY growth in deposits at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, while gross advances grew by 28.65 percent to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2022. The total business during the quarter increased by 15.93 percent to Rs 3.44 lakh crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company said the business continued its momentum with disbursement of approximately Rs 4,080 crore, delivering a 110% YoY growth in September 2022, aided by macro tailwinds. The first half is estimated to clock a disbursement of approximately Rs 21,300 crore, which led to a strong gross asset book of approximately Rs 73,900 crore, growing 3 percent month-on-month. The collection efficiency was at 98 percent for September 2022, against collection efficiency of 96 percent for August 2022.

Marico: Its India business posted low single-digit volume growth with the three-year CAGR in high single digits and international business maintained its strong run, delivering double-digit constant currency growth. With this, its consolidated revenue in September FY23 quarter grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis. Net profit will be further impacted by higher effective tax rate.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company said the board of directors on October 31 will consider the sub-division of shares. The board will also consider financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 2022.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital: MK Ravindra Kumar has resigned as chief financial officer of the company. Ravindra ceased to be CFO of the company with effect from October 4.

Indo Count Industries: The company has received approval from National Company Law Tribunal for the scheme of amalgamation of subsidiary Pranavaditya Spinning Mills with itself.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company has agreed to sell 1.27 lakh square meters land in Karnataka for Rs 95.1 crore.

Britannia Industries: The company through its subsidiary Britannia and Associates (Dubai) has acquired control of Kenafric Biscuits, Kenya by subscribing to 51% stake in the said company, for Rs 9.2 crore. The subsidiary also acquired 100 percent stake in Catalyst Britania Brands for Rs 1.42 crore.

South Indian Bank: The bank announced its provisional numbers for September FY23 quarter, saying gross advances grew by 17 percent YoY to Rs 67,981 crore and deposit rose 2 percent YoY to Rs 88,503 crore.