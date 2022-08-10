Stocks to Watch Today | Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, and others in news today

Results on August 10: Coal India, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Tata Consumer Products, IRCTC, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Arvind Fashions, Ashoka Buildcon, CESC, Cochin Shipyard, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, General Insurance Corporation of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ipca Laboratories, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ITI, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jaiprakash Associates, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Medplus Health Services, Metropolis Healthcare, NHPC, Oil India, Patanjali Foods, Pidilite Industries, PB Fintech, Radico Khaitan, Sadbhav Engineering, SAIL, and Zydus Lifesciences will be in focus as they are scheduled to declare their June quarter earnings today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator clocked a 467 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,606.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, with revenue growing 22.2 percent to Rs 32,804.6 crore and EBITDA increasing 26 percent to Rs 16,604.40 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded by 150 bps YoY to 50.6 percent in Q1FY23.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company reported a 37 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,801 crore in June FY23 quarter on a high base. The year-ago period profit was boosted by exceptional gain. Revenue increased by 6.7 percent to Rs 10,905.21 crore compared to same period last fiscal.

Salzer Electronics: The company recorded a 143.5 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by operating as well as top line performance. Revenue grew by 56 percent to Rs 237.9 crore compared to year-ago period.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: The company clocked a 136 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 571.43 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 despite higher input cost, aided by strong top line and operating performance. Revenue grew by 93 percent to Rs 2,696 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal and operating EBITDA increased by 94 percent to Rs 762 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company reported a 51 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 181.55 crore during the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 9 percent to Rs 17,614.4 crore, compared to corresponding period last fiscal. The company said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.

Whirlpool of India: The company registered a 232 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 84.6 crore for the June FY23 quarter partly supported by low base. The Q1FY22 profit was affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 55 percent to Rs 2,081 crore compared to same period last year.

Torrent Power: The company recorded a 142 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended June FY23, led by healthy top line, operating income and other income. Revenue grew by 110 percent to Rs 6,510 crore compared to corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Profitability was supported by increase in contribution from renewable generation, gain from trading of LNG, improved performance of licensed distribution businesses, and increase in contribution from franchised distribution business.

City Union Bank: The bank reported a 30 percent year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 225.14 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, supported by lower provisions, and higher operating profit and other income. Net interest income grew by 17.3 percent to Rs 524.91 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank posted loss of Rs 26.43 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 on higher provisions for bad loans, negative other income and operating profit, against profit of Rs 6.79 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Net interest income grew by 47.5 percent to Rs 117.30 crore during the same period.

KRBL: The company clocked a 17 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 164.5 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, aided by top line and operating performance. Revenue increased by 21 percent to Rs 1,228.23 crore compared to same period last year.

Indian Hotels: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 180.84 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, against loss of Rs 301.58 crore impacted by second Covid wave in Q1FY22. Revenue grew by 267.5 percent to Rs 1,266 crore compared to year-ago period on a low base.

Varun Beverages: The company has agreed to invest 19.20 percent (in one or more tranches) of equity share capital of Utryan Energy Puri Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle engaged to supply solar power to consumers in Uttar Pradesh. The special purpose vehicle is yet to begin its operations. Completion of the transaction is expected on or before November 15, 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank closed its qualified institutional placement issue on August 8 and approved the issue price of Rs 580 per share, which is at a discount of 1.83 percent to floor price of Rs 590.84 per share. The company also finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible QIBs.

Zensar Technologies: Amansa Holdings has offloaded 6.02 lakh equity shares or 0.27% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.56 percent from 3.83 percent earlier.

Strides Pharma Science: The US Food and Drug Administration has completed inspection of Singapore facility, with zero 483 observations. Its formulation facility at Singapore underwent a USFDA inspection that ended on August 8. US is one of the key focus markets for Strides and the company has given a growth outlook of $250 million in FY23 for the US business. The company has set a target to launch 20 products every year in the US.

IRCON International: The company clocked a 63 percent year-on-year increase in profit after tax at Rs 145 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, as revenue grew by 75 percent to Rs 2,002 crore and core EBITDA increased 45.6 percent to Rs 173 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal, but margin fell by 176 bps to 8.62 percent during the same period.

JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre manufacturer reported a 20.4 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 35.13 crore for the June FY23 quarter dented by higher input cost and exceptional loss. Revenue from operations grew by 40 percent to Rs 3,643 crore compared to year-ago period.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The healthcare services provider clocked a 45% YoY growth in consolidated PAT at Rs 110.6 crore for the quarter ended June FY23. Revenue for the quarter grew by 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,033.4 crore and EBITDA increased 42.5 percent to Rs 200 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

NALCO: The aluminium company reported a 60.5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 558 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 driven by strong top line as well as operating performance, though power and fuel cost increased significantly. Revenue increased 53 percent YoY to Rs 3,783.32 crore in Q1FY23.

Vedant Fashions: The company registered a 123 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 100.87 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 on a low base. The Q1FY22 earnings were affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 103 percent to Rs 325 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon through joint venture Dilip Buildcon-Skyway Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for new project 'Gandhisagar-2 multi-village water supply scheme' in Madhya Pradesh. The order is worth Rs 1,400.04 crore.