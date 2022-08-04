Stocks to Watch Today | Britannia Industries, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Results on August 4: Britannia Industries to be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 4. Others in focus ahead of earnings on August 4 include GAIL India, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Aarti Surfactants, Aptech, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, Edelweiss Financial Services, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gujarat State Petronet, ICRA, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Manappuram Finance, Praj Industries, REC, Shankara Building Products, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Welspun Corp, and Windlas Biotech.Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea posts Q1 loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore on increase in interest & financing cost. Revenue grows 1.6% QoQ. The telecom operator has posted loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the previous quarter following an increase in interest & financing cost, and EBIT loss. Revenue from operations grew by 1.6% QoQ to Rs 10,410.10 crore for the June FY23 quarter. EBITDA fell by 7% QoQ to Rs 4,328.4 crore and margin declined by 380 basis points QoQ to 41.6% for the quarter.InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation narrows loss to Rs 1,064.3 crore in Q1. Revenue grows 327.5% to Rs 12,855.3 crore. The aviation company posted net loss at Rs 1,064.3 crore for the June FY23 quarter, which narrowed from loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 as the year-ago quarter was affected by the second Covid wave. Revenue grew 327.5% to Rs 12,855.3 crore during the same period. EBITDAR at Rs 716.9 crore with EBITDAR margin of 5.6 percent improved significantly compared to negative EBITDAR of Rs 1,360.2 crore and negative EBITDAR margin of 45.2 percent a year ago.Inox Leisure: Inox Leisure reports highest ever revenues of Rs 589 crore and PAT of Rs 74 crore in Q1. The company reported highest ever quarterly revenues of Rs 589 crore, highest ever EBITDA of Rs 130 crore and highest ever PAT of Rs 74 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with footfall at 18.4 million. The year-ago quarter was affected by the second Covid wave. The quarter witnessed blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.JMC Projects (India): JMC Projects (India) posts Q1 profit at Rs 31.33 crore, firm appoints Chief Financial Officer. The company said the board has approved the appointment of Vikram Singhvi as a Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect. Shailendra Kumar Tripathi is reappointed as Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of three years from October 22, 2022 to October 21, 2025, subject to the approval of the members of the company. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 31.33 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 10.15 crore in same period last year. Revenue during the same period increased by 44% to Rs 1,671.64 crore partly on a low base as Q1FY22 was affected by the second Covid wave.Satin Creditcare Network: Satin Creditcare Network reports Q1 profit at Rs 60 crore. Net interest income increases more than three-fold. The company recorded profit at Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 71 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Net interest income increased more than three-fold to Rs 512 crore in Q1FY23 against Rs 157 crore in Q1FY22, but assets under management declined 0.85% to Rs 6,389 crore YoY. The year-ago quarter was affected by the second Covid wave.Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 profit falls 13% QoQ to Rs 55.23 crore. Revenue grows 10.5% to Rs 706.45 crore. The company reported a 12.8% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated profit at Rs 55.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by weak operating performance and lower other income. Revenue grew by 10.5% QoQ to Rs 706.45 crore for the June FY23 quarter.Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank partners with Yubi for co-lending with NBFCs. The bank has entered into an arrangement with Yubi for co-lending via the Yubi Co.Lend, India's co-lending platform. This collaboration will allow the bank to digitally onboard various NBFCs to lend significant amount of money and onboard a larger customer base as a result of their better consumer outreach.Fineotex Chemical: Ashish Kacholia acquires 0.5% stake in Fineotex Chemical. Ashish Kacholia acquired 5.5 lakh equity shares or 0.5% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, his shareholding in the company stands increased to 2.43% from 1.94% earlier.AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank launches qualified institutional placement issue. The bank has launched its qualified institutional placement issue on August 3 and fixed the floor price at Rs 590.84 per share for the issue, against current market price of Rs 609.35 on August 3.Redington (India): Redington (India) Q1 profit jumps 36.5% YoY to Rs 326.34 crore. Revenue grows 25% YoY to Rs 16,803 crore. The company reported a 36.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 326.34 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by operating performance and top line growth. Revenue grew by 25% YoY to Rs 16,803.14 crore for the June FY23 quarter.Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar Q1 profit jumps 10.2% YoY to Rs 193.6 crore on strong growth in top line. Revenue grows 30.2% YoY. The company recorded 10.2% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 193.59 crore for the June FY23 quarter on strong growth in topline. Revenue grew by 30.2% YoY to Rs 14,731.62 crore during the same period with overall volumes rising 15% YoY to 1.19 MMT, and EBITDA increased 14% YoY to Rs 496 crore.