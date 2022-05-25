English
    Stocks to Watch Today | BPCL, Coal India, Grasim Industries and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    May 25, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
    Results for 25 May: BPCL, Coal India, Deepak Fertilizer, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, HEG, NHPC, Easy MyTrip, Fortis Healthcare, GMM Pfaudler, InterGlobe Aviation, JaiCorp, Kolte Patil, Bata India, Nalco, PFC, Torrent Pharma, Whirlpool, MSTC.
    Indian Hotels reappointed MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal for five years. Indian Hotels said its board reappointed managing director and chief executive officer Puneet Chhatwal for further term of five years commencing from November 6, 2022 up to November 5, 2027 (both days inclusive).
    Future Retail won't able to release 4Q results by May 30. Future Retail Ltd informed exchanges that it won't be able to release its March quarter earnings on May 30 due to board structure imbalance amid multiple resignations by its top level managements. The firm said it is taking necessary actions to the fill the vacancies caused by such cessation/ resignation. The company said it will announce the captioned results as early as possible after composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee is complied with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations and statutorily capable to approve it.
    Bank of India planning to raise Rs 2500 crore via FPO, QIP. Bank of India planning to raise Rs 2500 crore through eigher a follow on offer or a qualified institutional placement in the current financial year. The lender said it will lower government stake to 75% from current 81%.
    Grasim Industries consol net profit up 62% YoY in March quarter. Grasim Industries posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,777 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY22), up 62% from the year-ago period. Revenue from operations surged 18% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 28,811 crore against Rs 24,402 crore last year in the same quarter. The firm is planning to invest Rs 10,000 crore in the paints business in the next three years. The company spent Rs 2,437 crore on its capex spent in the fiscal year ending March this year. Of this, Grasim invested Rs 579 crore in the paints business alone.
    Brookfield India REIT board to meet on May 27 to consider fund raising. Brookfield India REIT said its board will meet on May 27 to consider fund raising. " Board to meet on May 27 to consider various fund raising options and approve the raising of funds and issue of units of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, subject to applicable law and, in relation thereto, issue of notice to the unit holders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust for approval of such fund raise, as applicable" the company said.
    Ipca Lab to merge two units with itself. Ipca Laboratories said its board approved merging Tonira Exports Ltd. and Ramdev Chemical Pvt. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiaries with the Company, subject to necessary approvals. The firm earlier reported consolidated net profit that fell 19.3% YoY to Rs 130.23 crore. Revenue rose 15.6% from a year ago to Rs 1,289.10 crore in the quarter.
    Metropolis Healthcare net profit fell 35% YoY to Rs 40 crore. Metropolis Healthcare reported 35% year on year drop in net profit to Rs 40 crore in the March quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 5% from a year ago to Rs 306 crore. According to Bloomberg poll, the firm expected to reported a profit of Rs 52.43 crore while revenue was pegged at Rs 335 crore during the quarter. Total cost rose 20% YoY to Rs 255 crore. Earlier according to news report, the firm was planning to raise more than $300 million and bring on a strategic partner by selling a major minority stake
    SIS in pact to buy additional 50% stake of Terminix SIS India. SIS Ltd informed exchanges that it has signed definitive agreement for purchase of additional 49.99% stake of Terminix SIS India Pvt Ltd from SVM Services Singapore for $100000. Currently, SIS and SVM Services (Singapore) Pte Ltd are the shareholders of Terminix and own 50.01% and 49.99o/o respectively.
    Minda Industries net profit up 3%; approves bonus issue. Minda Industries Ltd said its net profit rose 3% to Rs 144 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 140 crore a year ago. Revenue rise 7.90% to Rs 2415.08 crore. The firm said its board approved raising Rs 1000 crore via debt. It also approved bonus shares of 1 new share for every 1 share held.
