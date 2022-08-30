Stocks to Watch Today | BLS International, ICRA, Orient Cement, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

BLS International Services: Nomura Singapore picks half a percent stake in BLS International Services. Nomura Singapore acquired 11 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share.Thyrocare Technologies: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc offloads nearly all shares in Thyrocare Technologies. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc sold 2,68,707 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 614.79 per share, and 3.2 lakh shares at average price of Rs 615.14 per share.Ugro Capital: Ugro Capital raises Rs 50 crore through NCDs. The company said the board of directors has made an allotment of 50,000 non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10,000 each through private placement. The tenure of instrument is 24 months from the date of allotment and the coupon rate is 10.35% per annum.ICRA: ICRA gets board approval for appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer. The company received board approval for the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as a Group Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. His appointment is effective from August 30, 2022 and the company also designated him as Chief Investor Relations Officer. Amit Kumar Gupta has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer.BC Power Controls: BC Power Controls raises Rs 6.21 crore through preferential issue to promoters. The company has received board approval for issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to the promoter group category at a price of Rs 5.65 per share. The total fundraising is Rs 6.21 crore.Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences picks up 51% stake in a multi-speciality hospital. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (51%) in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences, Nagpur. SPANV is running a multi-speciality hospital, Kingsway Hospitals, having over 300 beds. Existing promoters and shareholders will continue to hold balance 49% stake. After acquisition, the hospital will be renamed KIMS Kingsway Hospitals.Orient Cement: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund cuts stake in Orient Cement. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund sold 1.52 lakh equity shares or 0.07% stake in the cement company on August 26. With this, it has reduced stake in the company to 3.12% from 3.2% earlier.Star Housing Finance: The Coronation Castles offloads stake in Star Housing Finance. The Coronation Castles Pvt Ltd has offloaded 0.07% stake in the company via open market transactions on August 26. With this, its stake reduced to 0.06% from 0.13% earlier.