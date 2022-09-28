Stocks to Watch Today | BHEL, Mahindra CIE, BPCL and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 82,42,444 shares or 2.173% shareholding in associate company Mahindra CIE Automotive. The sale has been executed through a bulk deal window at a gross price of Rs 285 per share. After the sale, the shareholding of the company in Mahindra CIE has come down from 11.427% to 9.254%.: The company has received order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project Stage-III on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis from NTPC.: The company said the board has approved preferential issue of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore for FY23 to the Government of India. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.: Subsidiary HG Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-1 Private Limited has received financial closure for Greenfield highway project in Telangana, from National Highways Authority of India.: The company has received board approval for appointment of G Ravisankar, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).: Investor Pioneer Investment Fund sold 4.73 lakh equity shares or 0.23% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 22-23. With this, its stake reduced to 2.20%, from 2.44% earlier.: Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 2.01% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 9.04%, up from 7.03% earlier.: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has signed an agreement with Nykaa, to set up the “Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology”. The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund.: The company has acquired Curatio Healthcare, which has a strong presence in the cosmetic dermatology segment with a portfolio of over 50 brands, for Rs 2,000 crore. It has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% in Curatio which reported revenue for FY21-22 at Rs 224 crore.: The company has completed sale of the balance 12.25 acres of land for Rs 125.11 crore. Earlier it had sold 32 acres out of 44.25 acres of land.: The company said the board of directors will meet on September 30 to consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.: The board has appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Rajeev will be joining as CEO on October 3, 2022 to take Supriya on the next phase of its growth journey. Shireesh Ambhaikar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to his personal reasons.