English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks to Watch Today | BHEL, Mahindra CIE, BPCL and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
    Mahindra CIE Automotive: Mahindra & Mahindra offloads 2.17% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive. Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 82,42,444 shares or 2.173% shareholding in associate company Mahindra CIE Automotive. The sale has been executed through the bulk deal window at a gross price of Rs 285 per share. After the sale, the shareholding of the company in Mahindra CIE has come down from 11.427% to 9.254%.
    Mahindra CIE Automotive: Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 82,42,444 shares or 2.173% shareholding in associate company Mahindra CIE Automotive. The sale has been executed through a bulk deal window at a gross price of Rs 285 per share. After the sale, the shareholding of the company in Mahindra CIE has come down from 11.427% to 9.254%.
    Bharat Heavy Electrical: BHEL receives order for setting up thermal power project from NTPC. The company has received order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project Stage-III on EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) basis from NTPC.
    Bharat Heavy Electrical: The company has received order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project Stage-III on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis from NTPC.
    IFCI: IFCI gets board approval for preferential issue to Government of India. The company said the board has approved preferential issue of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore for FY23 to Government of India. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.
    IFCI: The company said the board has approved preferential issue of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore for FY23 to the Government of India. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.
    H G Infra Engineering: H G Infra Engineering arm receives financial closure for Greenfield highway project in Telangana. Subsidiary H G Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-1 Private Limited has received financial closure for Greenfield highway project in Telangana, from National Highways Authority of India.
    HG Infra Engineering: Subsidiary HG Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-1 Private Limited has received financial closure for Greenfield highway project in Telangana, from National Highways Authority of India.
    Power Grid Corporation of India: Power Grid Corporation of India appoints CFO. The company has received board approval for appointment of G Ravisankar, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
    Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has received board approval for appointment of G Ravisankar, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
    Future Lifestyle Fashions: Pioneer Investment Fund offloads 4.73 lakh shares in Future Lifestyle Fashions. Investor Pioneer Investment Fund sold 4.73 lakh equity shares or 0.23% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 22-23. With this, its stake reduced to 2.20%, from 2.44% earlier.
    Future Lifestyle Fashions: Investor Pioneer Investment Fund sold 4.73 lakh equity shares or 0.23% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 22-23. With this, its stake reduced to 2.20%, from 2.44% earlier.
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation: LIC picks additional 2.01% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 2.01% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 9.04%, up from 7.03% earlier.
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 2.01% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 9.04%, up from 7.03% earlier.
    FSN E-Commerce Ventures: IIM Ahmedabad, Nykaa sign partnership to establish research chair in consumer technology. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has signed an agreement with Nykaa, to set up the “Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology”. The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund.
    FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has signed an agreement with Nykaa, to set up the “Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology”. The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund.
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent Pharma to acquire Curatio Healthcare. The company has acquired Curatio Healthcare, which has a strong presence in the cosmetic dermatology segment with a portfolio of over 50 brands, for Rs 2,000 crore. It has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% in Curatio which reported revenue for FY21-22 at Rs 224 crore.
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has acquired Curatio Healthcare, which has a strong presence in the cosmetic dermatology segment with a portfolio of over 50 brands, for Rs 2,000 crore. It has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% in Curatio which reported revenue for FY21-22 at Rs 224 crore.
    GOCL Corporation: GOCL Corporation completes sale of balance land for Rs 125.11 crore. The company has completed sale of the balance 12.25 acres of land for Rs 125.11 crore. Earlier it had sold 32 acres out of 44.25 acres of land.
    GOCL Corporation: The company has completed sale of the balance 12.25 acres of land for Rs 125.11 crore. Earlier it had sold 32 acres out of 44.25 acres of land.
    Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Motherson Sumi Wiring India to consider bonus issue on September 30. The company said the board of directors will meet on September 30 to consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.
    Motherson Sumi Wiring India: The company said the board of directors will meet on September 30 to consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.
    Supriya Lifescience: Supriya Lifescience appoints CEO. The board has appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Rajeev will be joining as CEO on October 3, 2022 to take Supriya on the next phase of its growth journey. Shireesh Ambhaikar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to his personal reasons.
    Supriya Lifescience: The board has appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Rajeev will be joining as CEO on October 3, 2022 to take Supriya on the next phase of its growth journey. Shireesh Ambhaikar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to his personal reasons.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 07:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.