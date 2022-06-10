English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Labs, Escorts and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST
    Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback on June 14. The two-wheeler maker in its BSE filing said the Board of Directors on June 14 will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. This seems to be the first buyback announcement, if any, by the company since 2000.
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's arm and Olema Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. Nasdaq-listed Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc signed an exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement with company's subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Olema will make an upfront licensing payment of $8 million for rights to a pre-existing Aurigene program. Aurigene will be eligible for up to $60 million in potential clinical development and regulatory milestones and up to $370 million in potential commercial milestones, as well as royalties ranging from the mid-single digits to the low double digits based on annual net sales.
    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals now holds 81% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals now holds 81 percent equity stake in the company after acquiring 26 percent stake through open offer on June 8, up from 55 percent earlier.
    Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Sona BLW Precision Forgings re-appoints Vivek Vikram Singh as managing director and group CEO. The company informed exchanges that the board has re-appointed Vivek Vikram Singh as the managing director and group CEO of the company for a period of five years starting from July 5. This is subject to the approval of shareholders.
    Power Finance Corporation: PFC arm's SPV to develop transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan. PFC has incorporated special purpose vehicle (SPV) company - Fatehgarh IV Transmission Limited - as a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting. The SPV will develop 'transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III-Part-A1.
    Kiri Industries: LGOF Global Opportunities cuts stake in Kiri Industries. LGOF Global Opportunities sold 6,901 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 7. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 5.999 percent, down from 6.012 percent earlier.
    Asian Granito India: Asian Granito India appoints Mehul Shah as new Chief Financial Officer. The company informed exchanges that the board has appointed Mehul Shah as new Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from June 10, after Amarendra Kumar Gupta has tendered his resignation from the statutory position of Chief Financial Officer.
    HFCL: HFCL bags Rs 73.39 crore orders for supply of UBRs, optical fibre cables. The company has received orders worth Rs 73.39 crore consisting of Rs 51.09 crore from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for supply of UBRs (unlicensed band radio) along with accessories. The order worth Rs 22.30 crore has been bagged from one of the leading EPC players of India for supply of optical fibre cables.
    Escorts: Escorts now known as Escorts Kubota. The company is now renamed as Escorts Kubota, and for which it has received requisite approvals. Kubota has increased its equity stake in Escorts to 44.8 percent by subscribing to new equity shares and through an open offer to the public shareholders of Escorts. Kubota has also become a joint promoter of the company along with existing promoters, the Nanda family, whose shareholding in the company remains unchanged.
    Oriental Aromatics: Oriental Aromatics arm gets environmental clearance for greenfield project. The company's subsidiary Oriental Aromatics & Sons has received environmental clearance for its proposed greenfield project for manufacturing of speciality chemicals & chemical intermediates, at additional MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 07:01 am
