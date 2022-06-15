Stocks to Watch Today | Asian Paints, PNB Housing, Engineers India and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

The paint company acquired 51 percent stake in Weatherseal Fenestration for Rs 18.84 crore. Weatherseal Fenestration is now a subsidiary of the company.: The company in its BSE filing said its board of directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.: Nayveli Lignite Corporation has appointed Engineers India as project management consultant for its 1,200 TPD lignite to methanol project. This landmark project is expected to be commissioned in 2027.: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary 'RMS GPT Ghana' at Republic of Ghana for manufacture of concrete sleepers.: Subsidiary GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway Private Limited has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India. The project worth Rs 1,368 crore includes construction of four-lane greenfield expressway spur from Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Rajasthan on hybrid annuity mode.: Priyadarsi Bastia is appointed as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from July 1. It was after P Krishnamoorthy resigned as the CFO.: The company informed exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 40 crore on a private placement basis. These NCDs will be issued at a nominal value of up to Rs 10 lakh per debenture.: The IT services company is increasing its investment in Norway to help its clients capitalise on digital transformation. Within the next two years the company is looking to grow from 85 to 350 employees in Norway. Having a 95 percent locally hired workforce in Norway today, Wipro is determined to stay at this level in its new growth phase.: Cipla, and not-for-profit research and development organisation DNDi launched child-friendly 4-in-1 anti-retroviral treatment for young children living with HIV in South Africa. This combination treatment has been developed by Cipla and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi).: The company has successfully commissioned a hydrogen generating plant from biogas produced from biomass/ process effluent at its new manufacturing unit commissioned at Phagwara (Punjab). The hydrogen produced will be captively consumed by the company, for the time being.: The company has bagged order worth Rs 2.52 crore for online integrated portal for farmers (RajKisan Saathi) comprising of services related to agriculture, horticulture, seed certification, seed corporation, and agriculture marketing.