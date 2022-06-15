English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Asian Paints, PNB Housing, Engineers India and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST
    Asian Paints: Asian Paints buys 51% stake in Weatherseal Fenestration. The paint company acquired 51 percent stake in Weatherseal Fenestration for Rs 18.84 crore. Weatherseal Fenestration is now a subsidiary of the company.
    PNB Housing Finance has filed an appeal at the Securities Appellate Tribunal
    Engineers India: Nayveli Lignite appoints Engineers India as project management consultant for lignite to methanol project. Nayveli Lignite Corporation has appointed Engineers India as project management consultant for its 1,200 TPD lignite to methanol project. This landmark project is expected to be commissioned in 2027.
    GPT Infraprojects: GPT Infraprojects to manufacture concrete sleepers in Ghana. The company has incorporated a new subsidiary 'RMS GPT Ghana' at Republic of Ghana for manufacture of concrete sleepers.
    GR Infraprojects: GR Infraprojects arm executes concession agreement with NHAI for road project in Rajasthan. Subsidiary GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway Private Limited has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India. The project worth Rs 1,368 crore includes construction of 4-lane greenfield expressway spur from Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Rajasthan on hybrid annuity mode.
    Pricol: Pricol appoints new chief financial officer. Priyadarsi Bastia is appointed as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from July 1, 2022. It was after P Krishnamoorthy has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
    Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Spandana Sphoorty Financial to issue Rs 40 crore NCDs on private placement basis. The company informed exchanges that the board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of upto Rs 40 crore on private placement basis. These NCDs will be issued at a nominal value of up to Rs 10 lakh per debenture.
    Wipro: Wipro to quadruple number of employees in Norway. The IT services company is increasing its investment in Norway to help its clients capitalize on digital transformation. Within the next two years the company is looking to grow from 85 to 350 employees in Norway. Having a 95 percent locally hired workforce in Norway today, Wipro is determined to stay at this level in its new growth phase.
    Cipla: Cipla, DNDi launch anti-retroviral treatment for HIV infected children in South Africa. Cipla, and not-for-profit research and development organization DNDi launched child-friendly 4-in-1 anti-retroviral treatment for young children living with HIV in South Africa. This combination treatment has been developed by Cipla and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi).
    Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals: The company has successfully commissioned a hydrogen generating plant from biogas produced from biomass/ process effluent at its new manufacturing unit commissioned at Phagwara (Punjab). The hydrogen produced will be captively consumed by the company, for the time being.
    Dev Information Technology: Dev Information Technology bags order for online integrated portal. The company has bagged order worth Rs 2.52 crore for online integrated portal for farmers (RajKisan Saathi) comprising of services related to agriculture, horticulture, seed certification, seed corporation, and agriculture marketing.
