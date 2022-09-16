Stocks to Watch Today | Adani Ports, PVR, Tata Power and others in news today

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports will enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal as its subsidiary HDC Bulk Terminal has signed concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for mechanisation of Berth No. 2 at Haldia port. The special purpose vehicle between HDC Bulk Terminal and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port formed to implement the project will get the rights to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and manage the bulk terminal with a capacity of 3.74 million tonnes per annum for a concession period of 30 years at the Haldia Dock Complex.

Tata Power: Subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems has received contract worth Rs 612 crore to set up 100 MW ground mounted project for SJVN in Gujarat. The project will get commissioned within 11 months from the date of receiving the letter of award.

PVR: Plenty Private Equity FII I sold 7,62,499 equity shares (1.24 percent stake) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,877.14 per share, and Plenty Private Equity Fund I offloaded 10,76,259 shares (1.76 percent stake) at an average price of Rs 1,887.04 per share. They together held 6.02 percent stake in the company as of June 2022. Gray Birch Investment exited the company by selling 22,06,743 equity shares at an average price of Rs 1,871.18 per share.

MTAR Technologies: The company has received orders worth about Rs 540 crore in clean energy segment including civil nuclear power.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Investor Pioneer Investment Fund has sold 3.98 lakh equity shares or 0.2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on September 14-15. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 2.44 percent, up from 2.64 percent earlier.

UPL: The agrochemical company in joint venture with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, a Mumbai-based renewable energy company, to establish a hybrid solar-wind energy power plant in Gujarat. The joint venture will set-up and operate a hybrid captive power plant with a capacity of 28.05 MW of solar power and 33 MW of wind power.

Career Point: The Reserve Bank of India has issued No Objection Letter (NOC) for merger of Srajan Capital (NBFC) with Career Point (Non-NBFC) under the Scheme of Arrangement. Srajan Capital is a subsidiary of Career Point.

Trigyn Technologies: Subsidiary Trigyn Technologies, Inc has received an enterprise task order agreement for providing citywide systems integration services, Class I, from the City of New York (City), Department of Information Technology & Telecommunications. The order is for six years.