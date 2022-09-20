English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Adani Enterprises, Ceat, Ircon International and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST
    Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter offloads 2.3% stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies. Nalanda India Equity Fund acquired additional 29,11,630 equity shares (2.6% stake) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 270.03 per share, however, Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 25,73,500 shares (2.3% shareholding) at an average price of Rs 270.04 per share.
    Ceat: Ceat raises Rs 150 crore through NCDs on private placement basis. The company said the Board of Directors has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 150 crore.
    Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma gets CTPR launch approval from Delhi High Court. The pharma company is allowed to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process. It has received order from High Court of Delhi to launch the same. CTPR technical is formulated into broadspectrum insecticides used across wide range of crops for pest management. Natco estimates the current market size of CTPR containing products in India to be over Rs 2,000 crore.
    Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: Bombay Dyeing board to consider fund raise via rights issue on September 22. The company said the board of directors on September 22 will consider a proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares on rights basis.
    Hatsun Agro Product: Hatsun Agro Product gets board approval for rights issue of up to Rs 400 crore. The company has received approval from the board for its rights issue of up to Rs 400 crore.
    Ircon International: Ircon International bags order worth Rs 256 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields. The stock will be in focus as the company has received work order of detailed engineering and project management consultancy services for development of rail infrastructure for Ananta OCP of Jagannath Area at Talcher, from Mahanadi Coalfields. The total value of order is Rs 256 crore.
    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to sell 6% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances via OFS. Promoter Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is going to sell 10.72 lakh equity shares or 6% stake in the subsidiary via offer for sale on September 20 and September 21. The floor price for the sale will be Rs 1,370 per share.
    Future Supply Chain Solutions: Future Supply Chain Solutions calls off proposal to sell warehouse assets. The company has called off proposal to sell or dispose of warehouse assets, and has decided to explore other opportunities for rehabilitation of business operations.
    Eros International Media: Forbes EMF withdraws participation in preferential issue of Eros International. Forbes EMF, one of the proposed investors, has announced its withdrawal of interest from participating in the proposed issue and allotment of 1,52,08,705 share warrants on a preferential basis.
    Ugro Capital: Ugro Capital to consider fund raising via NCDs on September 22. The company said the board of directors will consider raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on September 22.
    Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises raises Rs 100 crore via NCDs. The company has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The said MLD will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.
    IFCI: IFCI to consider preferential issue to Government of India on September 27. The company said the board of directors will meet on September 27 to consider the preferential issue of equity shares to the Government of India. This is subject to the approval of shareholders, and stock exchanges.
    V-Mart Retail: Amansa Holdings buys 2.88 lakh shares in V-Mart Retail. Amansa Holdings Private Limited acquired 2,88,299 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 2,914.99 per share, however, Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 3.03 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,915.04 per share.
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: General Atlantic Singapore offloads 1.5% stake in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. Investor General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold further 12.1 lakh shares (1.5% stake) in the company at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share. However, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was the buyer for those shares at same price.
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 06:52 am
