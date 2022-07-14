Stocks to Watch Today | ACC, L&T Infotech, Sanofi India, and others in news today

Results on July 14: ACC, L&T Infotech to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 14. ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Angel One, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Earum Pharmaceuticals, GTPL Hathway, Shakti Pumps (India), Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, and Tiger Logistics (India) will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 14.

Mindtree: The mid-cap IT company reported a 37.3 percent year-on-year growth in Q1FY23 profit at Rs 471.6 crore, and revenue increased by 36.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,121.1 crore, with highest-ever order book of $570 million. The sequential revenue growth was 7.7 percent in rupee terms and the topline in constant currency grew 5.5 percent QoQ on the back of a healthy demand for digital capabilities, while the profit declined 0.3 percent QoQ.

Sanofi India: The company said the board of directors on July 26 will consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as August 8.

NHPC: The government has accorded an investment approval for pre-investment activities for Sawalkot HE project (1856 MW) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November 2021 price level. The project is being implemented by NHPC.

Hindustan Zinc: The company said the board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore. The record date for payment of interim dividend is July 21.

Duroply Industries: Some 26 investors, including Porinju Veliyath, and Ashish Chugh, will take stake in the company. The company said its board has approved issuance of up to 10.33 lakh equity shares to one promoter and 25 investors via preferential issue, at a price of Rs 126 per share, and also 11.91 lakh warrants to promoters. The total fund raising via equity shares will be Rs 13.02 crore and Rs 15 crore via issuing warrants.

Tata Power Company: The company said its subsidiary TP Saurya has received the 'letter of award' from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The company will set up 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project for SECI in Karnataka. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

Maximus International: The lubricants manufacturer has drawn up an over Rs 25-crore expansion plan for East African operations, over the next 2-3-years. The company intends to augment its manufacturing capacity by setting up a new manufacturing facility. The company aims to expand its topline by over 20 percent CAGR in the same period and also expand its manufacturing capacity from the present 20,000-kilolitres per annum to 60,000-kilolitres per annum over the next 2-3 years.

Tata Metaliks: The Tata Group company recorded a 98.7% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, but revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore driven by increased realization of both pig iron and ductile pipe by 36-40 percent. However, sales volume of pig iron and ductile pipe were lower by 23 percent and 8 percent on a YoY basis owing primarily to softening of market sentiment of pig iron from mid-May. EBITDA fell by 82.7 percent YoY to Rs 27.11 crore in Q1FY23.

Balaji Telefilms: The entertainment company has appointed Abhishek Kumar as the Group Chief Executive Officer. Abhishek moved on from private equity fund Jupiter Capital.