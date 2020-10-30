Stocks in the news | Wipro, Angel Broking, MCX, Vodafone Idea, RIL, HPCL, Canara Bank, Vedanta, InterGlobe Aviation

Majesco, Vikas Multicorp, TVS Motor Company, MRPL, Security and Intelligence Services (India), HFCL, Indian Energy Exchange, BlueDart Express, Orient Cement and Surya Roshni are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Results today | Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, LT Foods, Deepak Nitrite, Dhanuka Agritech, Dixon Technologies (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emkay Global Financial Services, IFB Industries, Intellect Design Arena, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Just Dial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahindra Logistics, Max Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NIIT, Nucleus Software Exports, Quess Corp, RPG Life Sciences, Sundaram-Clayton, UPL, Vakrangee and Zee Media Corporation.
Angel Broking | Kuwait Investment Authority FD F238 acquired 4.3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321.73 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)
Majesco | Sudhakar Ram sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 919 per share on the NSE.
Multi Commodity Exchange | Smaller Cap World Fund Inc bought 5,32,147 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,759.93 per share on the NSE.
Vikas Multicorp | LTS Investment Fund acquired 35 lakh shares in the company at Rs 7.35 per share on the NSE. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
Vodafone Idea | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 7,218.2 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 25,460 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 10,791.2 crore from Rs 10,659.3 crore QoQ.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) | The company will consider share buyback on November 4.
Canara Bank | Bank reported higher profit at Rs 444.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 364.9 crore, net interest income jumped to Rs 6,296 crore from Rs 3,129 crore YoY.
Welspun Corp | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 153.8 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 161.1 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,157.66 crore from Rs 2,262.95 crore YoY. (Image: welspuncorp.com)
InterGlobe Aviation | The company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals | The company approved funds raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore through issue of NCDs.
Vedanta | CRISIL downgraded long term credit rating to AA-/Stable from AA/Negative. (Image: PTI)
Security and Intelligence Services (India) | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 108.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 76.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 2,157.9 crore from Rs 2,088.8 crore YoY. (Image: sisindia.com)
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project | Promoter Sadbhav Engineering released pledge on 1.9 percent stake. (Image: sadbhavinfra.co.in)
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 10 lakh equity shares in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
Indian Energy Exchange | Company signed an agreement with MCX India giving exclusive rights to the MCX to use the IEX's electricity clearing prices for settlement of their derivative electricity contracts. (Image: iexindia.com)
BlueDart Express | Company reported higher profit at Rs 42.33 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 14.64 crore, revenue increased to Rs 866.57 crore from Rs 802.17 crore YoY. (Image: bluedart.com)
Orient Cement | Company reported profit at Rs 34.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 7.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 477.5 crore from Rs 515 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Sunteck Realty | Company announced repayment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper. (Image: sunteckindia.com)
Bajaj Healthcare | Company reported profit at Rs 20.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 3.23 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 206.6 crore from Rs 100.5 crore YoY. (Image: bajajhealth.com)
Surya Roshni | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 41.92 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 22.48 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,374 crore from Rs 1,322.5 crore YoY.
Astec LifescAstec Lifesciences | Company reported higher profit at Rs 17.85 crore compared to Rs 5.28 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 155 crore from 140.2 crore YoY.iences
JK Paper | Company reported lower profit at Rs 33.40 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 120.4 crore, revenue fell to Rs 638.4 crore from Rs 790.6 crore YoY. Company accorded its consent to the proposed issue of redeemable NCDs of upto Rs 260 crore, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. (Image: jkpaper.com)
Wipro | Company and IBM strengthened relationship; announced expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice.
Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Cisatracurium Besylate used to maintain neuromuscular relaxation during major surgical procedures.
Alkem Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for ADHD Drug Amphetamine Sulfate
Hindustan Copper | Board approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt.
Tata Chemicals Q2 | Consolidated net profit was down 64 percent at Rs 132.1 crore against Rs 367.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was down 5.8 percent at Rs 2,609.3 crore against Rs 2,771.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA fell 31.1 percent at Rs 386.2 crore against Rs 560.7 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 14.8 percent against 20.2 percent (YoY).
