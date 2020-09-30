Stocks in the news | VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp, Zee Media, Ajanta Pharma, Emami, GMM Pfaudler

IRB Infrastructure Developers, HFCL, Indraprastha Gas, Sumitomo Chemical India, Britannia Industries, Garware Polyester, Bandhan Bank, PVR and Dixon Technologies are also among the stocks in focus today.
IRB Infrastructure Developers | Promoter Virendra Dattatraya Mhaiskar acquired 25 lakh equity shares (0.71 percent) in company. (Image: irb.co.in)
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired 35 lakh equity shares via open market in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
Indraprastha Gas | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating of IGL for Rs 4,000 crore at AAA and A1+. Outlook on the long term rating is stable.
Sumitomo Chemical India | Promoter entity Sumitomo Chemical Company to sell up to 1,64,83,654 equity shares in company on September 30 and October 1. Floor price for the sale is fixed at Rs 270 per share. (Image: Reuters)
Akme Star Housing Finance | Company approved to raise equity capital up to Rs 50 crore by way of issue of warrants/preferential allotment/ private placement/right issue. (Image: akmestarhfc.in)
Britannia Industries | Company allotted commercial papers of Rs 200 crore with a maturity date of February 26, 2021. (Image: britannia.co.in)
Garware Polyester | CARE reaffirmed long term credit rating at A and revised outlook from stable to positive. (Image: garwarepoly.com)
Bandhan Bank | Company appointed Rahul Parikh as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer.
PVR | Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 5 to consider raising of funds through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures. (Image: PTI)
VA Tech Wabag | Company approved the allotment of 75 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 160 per equity share aggregating to Rs 120 crore by way of preferential issue to Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (50 lakh shares), Basera Home Finance (15 lakh shares), and Sushma Anand Jain and Anand Jaikumar Jain (Joint Holding) (10 lakh shares).
Welspun Corp | Company received multiple orders of approximately 147 KMT valuing close to Rs 1,400 crore. With these orders, total order book stands at 755 KMT valued at approximately Rs 6,300 crore. (Image: welspuncorp.com)
Zee Media Corporation | Promoter entity ARM Infra & Utilities sold 8 lakh shares in company, reducing stake to 12.20 percent and 25FPS Media offloaded 2.08 percent stake.
Zee Learn | Promoter entity Asian Satellite Broadcast sold 2.85 percent stake in company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Dixon Technologies | ICRA reaffirmed its ratings and changed the outlook on the long-term rating from stable to positive. (Image: dixoninfo.com)
Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Aayush M Agrawal, Trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust created a pledge on additional 1.3 lakh shares. (Image: Twitter)
Emami | Promoter entity Diwakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd & Others released 58,06,431 pledged shares.
Banswara Syntex | ICRA assigned long term credit rating at BBB- and short-term rating at A3. (Image: banswarasyntex.com)
GMM Pfaudler | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 1.65 lakh shares in company at Rs 3,528.75 per share. (Image: gmmpfaudler.com)
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:40 am