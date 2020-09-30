Stocks in the news | VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp, Zee Media, Ajanta Pharma, Emami, GMM Pfaudler

VA Tech Wabag | Company approved the allotment of 75 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 160 per equity share aggregating to Rs 120 crore by way of preferential issue to Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (50 lakh shares), Basera Home Finance (15 lakh shares), and Sushma Anand Jain and Anand Jaikumar Jain (Joint Holding) (10 lakh shares).