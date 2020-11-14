Stocks in the news | Sadbhav Engineering, HSIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance

Hindustan Aeronautics, Asian Granito India, Indiabulls Real Estate, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is the list of stocks in the news today. Tata Steel: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1,635.4 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 4,043.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 37,154 crore from Rs 34,759 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) Sadbhav Engineering | The company reported lower profit at Rs 5.2 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 25.8 crore, revenue fell to Rs 412.2 crore from Rs 565.1 crore YoY. Hindustan Aeronautics | The company reported lower profit at Rs 615.2 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 621.8 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 4,853.6 crore from Rs 3,449 crore YoY. (Image: hal-india.co.in) Asian Granito India | Barclays Securities India acquired 1,59,263 equity shares of the company at Rs 292 per share on the NSE. (Image: aglasiangranito.com) HSIL | The company bought 4.25 lakh equity shares of itself at Rs 89.38 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com) Indiabulls Housing Finance | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 24,84,017 equity shares of the company at Rs 175.77 per share on the NSE. Indiabulls Real Estate | Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 47,79,929 equity shares of the company at Rs 60.36 per share on the NSE. First Published on Nov 14, 2020 02:46 pm