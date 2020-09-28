172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|stocks-in-the-news|photos-ril-usha-martin-cummins-india-ajanta-pharma-jsw-energy-5892061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | RIL, Usha Martin, Cummins India, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy

NALCO, Central Bank of India, CEAT, NCL Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Coffee Day, Thomas Cook, Grasim Industries, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Ugro Capital are also among the stocks in focus today

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

NALCO | Company signed MoU with Numaligarh refinery for long-term supply of CP coke. (Image: nalcoindia.com)

JSW Energy | Subsidiary JSW Solar received Letter of Award for total blended wind capacity of 810 MW, from Solar Energy Corporation.(Image: jsw.in)

Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Jio partnered with Aeromobile to launch India's first in-flight mobile services. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which also owns Reliance Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments) (Image: Reuters)

Central Bank of India | Bank closed its QIP by raising Rs 255 crore, set issue price at Rs 15.38 per share. (Image: PTI)

CEAT | Board approved raising up to Rs 250 crore via NCDs. India Ratings assigned AA rating with stable outlook for the company's proposed issue of NCDs. Amansa Holdings & Amansa Investements increased stake in company to 9.29 percent from 9.17 percent earlier. (Image: ceat.com)

NCL Industries | The JV deal with China's Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Company terminated as current state of bilateral relations between India & China is not conducive for the JV.(Image: nclind.com)

Hero MotoCorp | Harley Davidson and Hero MotoCorp likely to sign a distribution partnership in coming days - CNBC-TV18 sources. (Image: Reuters)

Coffee Day | No negotiation with Tata Consumer for company's vending unit. (Image: PTI)

Thomas Cook | Board approved withdrawal of buyback of shares due to undergone substantial deterioration on account of the pandemic, global lockdowns.

Satin Creditcare Network | Promoters acquired 49,945 equity shares via open market.

Eris Lifesciences | Kuwait Investment Authority A/C Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 acquired 14,54,175 shares in company at Rs 540 per share. However, Himanshu Jayantbhai Shah sold 18 lakh shares at Rs 540.05 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)

PNB Gilts | Company announced payment redemption proceeds of commercial paper.

Sequent Scientific | Company completed sale of investments held in Strides Pharma Science. (Image: sequent.in)

Grasim Industries | LIC increased stake in company to 11.86 percent from 9.83 percent earlier.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating to Isgec Redecam Enviro Solutions, a subsidiary and joint venture company. (Image: isgec.com)

Ugro Capital | Company received Corporate Agency License from IRDAI. (Image: ugrocapital.com)

Usha Martin | Promoter entity Neutral Publishing House raised stake in company to 3.86 percent from 3.76 percent earlier. (Image: ushamartin.com)

Cummins India | SBI Funds Management increased stake in company to 7 percent from 6.7 percent earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Aayush M Agrawal, Trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust created a pledge on 30,000 shares. (Image: Twitter)

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 07:20 am

