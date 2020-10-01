Stocks in the news | RIL, Lupin, Sobha, CG Power & Industrial Solution, Usha Martin, DB Corp

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Computer Age Management Services, Bank of Baroda, Sunflag Iron & Steel, Mangalam Cement, Thomas Cook India are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Reliance Industries | Company said the co-investors of private equity giant Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in its retail unit, the latest deal underscoring growing interest from global investors. This takes the combined investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to Rs 9,375 crore in exchange for a 2.13 percent stake. It also received subscription amount of Rs 1,894.50 crore from Intel Cap for Jio platforms and received subscription amount of Rs 730 crore from Qualcomm for Jio platforms. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Company to debut on October 1 after finalising issue price at Rs 340 per share. (Image: cscpl.com) Computer Age Management Services | Company to list shares on October 1, issue price fixed at Rs 1,230 per share. (Image: Justdial) Bank of Baroda | Bank's wholly-owned non-functional subsidiary at UK - BOB (UK) Ltd. has been dissolved. (Image: PTI) Sunflag Iron & Steel | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term credit rating at A-/Stable and short-term at A2+. (Image: sunflagsteel.com) Mangalam Cement | Promoter Vidula Jalan increased stake in company to 0.48 percent from 0.37 percent and Anshuman Vikram Jalan to 0.32 percent from 0.21 percent. Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals | Company reported loss at Rs 85.33 crore in Q1FY21 against loss of Rs 113.2 crore YoY, revenue from operations increased to 464.5 crore from Rs 347 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Thomas Cook India | opens new franchise (Gold Circle Partner Outlet) at Panchkula, Chandigarh. Lupin | Company launched cancer drug Lapatinib tablets in the US. (Image: Reuters) Sobha | Company sold entire contribution of 43.13 percent in CVS Techzone LLP. CG Power & Industrial Solution | Habrok India Master LP acquired 40,57,559 shares in company at Rs 24.01 per share on the NSE. (Image: cgglobal.com) Usha Martin | Neutral Publishing House bought 16,75,000 shares in company at Rs 25.59 per share on the NSE. (Image: ushamartin.com) Resonance Specialties | Makers Laboratories acquired 52,50,000 shares in company at Rs 42.6 per share on the BSE. However, Vista Finance Leasing sold 23,50,000 shares and Ushma Investments 29,00,000 shares at same price. DB Corp | Promoter's relative Bhawna Agarwal has purchased 57,772 equity shares of the company. Shree Renuka Sugars | Company will be commencing operations at its port based refinery at Haldia (West Bengal) in first half of October. (Image: renukasugars.com) Neuland Laboratories | Company raised the first commercial invoice from Block 4 of its Unit III, at Gaddapotharam, Sanga Reddy district. (Image: neulandlabs.com) PNC Infratech | CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the long term bank facilities of two subsidiaries - PNC Aligarh Highways at A/Stable and PNC Triveni Sangam Highways CARE A-/Stable. (Image: pncinfratech.com) Jay Shree Tea and Industries | Company entered into a definitive agreement for sale of 2 of its tea estate in Darreeling, West Bengal. Infibeam Avenues | Company divested its 51 percent ownership in wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Infibeam Logistics to Osia Hypermart Retail. (Image: ia.ooo) Emami | Promoters Suntrack Commerce & Bhanu Vyapaar released 20 lakh pledged shares. JMC Projects | CARE reaffirmed the rating of long term bank facilities & non-convertible debentures as CARE A+/Stable. It has downgraded the rating of short term bank facilities from A1+ to A1. Natco Pharma | Company launched breast cancer medicine Lapatinib tablets in the US. Speciality Restaurants | CRISIL cuts long-term rating outlook to negative. Punjab National Bank | Bank reported borrowal fraud of Rs 1203.26 crore in NPA A/c of Sintex Industries. Bank Of Maharashtra | Bank waives processing fee for retail loans. Dr Reddy’s Labs: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Eslicarbazepine Acetate used to treat a certain type of seizure disorder. KEC International | Company bags three fresh orders worth Rs 1,033 crore. First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:45 am